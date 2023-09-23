LOUIS VUITTON MEN FALL WINTER 2023 COLLECTION © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

LOUIS VUITTON MEN FALL WINTER 2023 COLLECTION

FENDI Womenswear Autumn / Winter 2023 2024

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024: the complexity of female psychology

Paco Rabanne Fall Winter 2023 Fashion show

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, reinterpreting their canon, investigate and tell once again the different facets of women by creating a new extremely sensual feminine image

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Tailoring, shapes, proportions, black and white, impeccable fabrics are the key elements of the Woman collection.

Refined elegance, clean lines and silhouettes, clear at times synthetic. This universe dialogues with the imagery of old Sicily, the masculine and the feminine, lace, transparencies, underwear, opaque or embroidered stockings, these are all elements that together invite us to read the brand’s DNA in a new way.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

The iconic Dolce Jacket is proposed in three versions – short, medium and long, plus oversized and masculine jackets with pronounced, squared shoulders, sometimes characterized by large lapels.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, reinterpreting their canon, investigate and tell once again the different facets of women by creating a new extremely sensual feminine image.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Among the guests present: KYLIE JENNER, MAYA JAMA, ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY, ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO, BIANCA BALTI, MICHELE MORRONE, BLANCO, PAOLA & CHIARA, MADISON BEER, LUCY HALE, MAIA MITCHELL, HALLE BAILEY, ALTON MASON, LADY KITTY SPENCER, OLIVIA CULPO, EMILEE LINDNER, MUN KAYON.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Alberta Ferretti Spring Summmer 2024 Collection

