Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene

Apolline Rocco Fohrer is a rising French fashion model, and we have seen her on most of the top catwalks at the Paris Fashion Week during the last couple of seasons. Born in 2003 in Paris, France, Apolline was discovered in Paris and signed with Premium Models, a Paris model agency.

In 2023, Apolline was nominated for the prestigious “Model of the Year” award at the annual Models.com Model of the Year Awards. This nomination cemented her status as one of the top emerging models in the fashion world. Apolline has graced the covers of several high-profile fashion magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar Italia and Harper’s Bazaar France.

As we said, we saw Apolline on the most important catwalks during the last couple of seasons: Prada, Ferragamo, Tod’s, Max Mara, Moschino, Alberta Ferretti, Jean Paul Gaultier, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Fendi and Valentino, just to name a few. She is also featured in the Summer 2024 advertising campaigns of big fashion brands such as Fendi, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton.