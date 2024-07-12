Yohji Yamamoto pour HOMME AW23-24 Collection - Photo courtesy of Yohji Yamamoto

Yohji Yamamoto pour HOMME AW23-24 Collection

FENDI Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2023 - Photo Courtesy of FENDI

FENDI Womenswear Autumn / Winter 2023 2024

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024: the complexity of female psychology

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024 - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024: Exploring Beauty and Power in Fashion

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene

Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene

Apolline Rocco Fohrer is a rising French fashion model, and we have seen her on most of the top catwalks at the Paris Fashion Week

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene - Photo ADVERSUS
Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene – Photo ADVERSUS

Apolline Rocco Fohrer is a rising French fashion model, and we have seen her on most of the top catwalks at the Paris Fashion Week during the last couple of seasons. Born in 2003 in Paris, France, Apolline  was discovered in Paris and signed with Premium Models, a Paris model agency.

Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene - Photo ADVERSUS
Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene – Photo ADVERSUS

In 2023, Apolline was nominated for the prestigious “Model of the Year” award at the annual Models.com Model of the Year Awards. This nomination cemented her status as one of the top emerging models in the fashion world. Apolline has graced the covers of several high-profile fashion magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar Italia and Harper’s Bazaar France.

Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene - Photo ADVERSUS
Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene – Photo ADVERSUS

As we said, we saw Apolline on the most important catwalks during the last couple of seasons: Prada, Ferragamo, Tod’s, Max Mara, Moschino, Alberta Ferretti, Jean Paul Gaultier, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Fendi and Valentino, just to name a few. She is also featured in the Summer 2024 advertising campaigns of big fashion brands such as Fendi, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton.

Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene - Photo ADVERSUS
Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene – Photo ADVERSUS

More on ADVERSUS

Dior Man Summer 2025

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection

STELLA McCARTNEY WINTER 2023 - Photo Courtesy of Stella McCartney

STELLA McCARTNEY WINTER 2023

PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN

PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – The Cyber Western World

Yohji Yamamoto Women's Spring Summer 2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Yohji Yamamoto

Yohji Yamamoto Women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2024

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com