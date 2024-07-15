Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear - Photo Courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear

STELLA McCARTNEY WINTER 2023 - Photo Courtesy of Stella McCartney

STELLA McCARTNEY WINTER 2023

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024: the complexity of female psychology

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025

Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025

Elevating the everyday through fragments of classic tailoring, throughfabric, through ideology. Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett

Elevating the everyday through fragments of classic tailoring, through fabric, through ideology. From Cary Grant to Jay Gatsby and James Bond, the suiting breast-pocket and white handkerchief symbolise a timeless emblem of elegance.

Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett

In the Spring/Summer 2025 collection this sartorial symbol is cloned and applied across a spectrum of unexpected garments: tee’s, shirts, sweats and Harrington jackets. The sartorial detail shift, moving from formal suiting to different contexts.

Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett

Function can become decoration and the everyday can become an occasion. Fabrics are luxurious, deluxe, unexpected. They shift context. The luxurious sheen of Duchesse satin and light structured taffeta are infused with a technicity to elevate and craft outerwear, blazers, shirting and pants. Their volumes sit differently on the body, changing the form.

Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett

They are contrasted with classic cotton poplin and drill, pure and honest. Colour is focused: shades of navy, light greys, a palette of neutrals and brown. They are enlivened, enriched with unexpected brights like jewels: alabaster pink, burgundy, ochre and gold.

Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett

Expanding a notion originated last season, of gestures engineered into the cut of garments, shirt garters are integrated into outerwear and throughout the collection transforming the attitude, and how they are worn. Hands and forearms are left free, giving a sense of movement, of purpose and freshness. An elevation of work, of purpose, of self.

More on ADVERSUS

Apolline Rocco Fohrer, another French model conquering the international fashion scene

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Dolce&Gabbana Man Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Dolce&Gabbana Man Fall Winter 2023 2024: The Purity of the Volumes

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 2024 Collection

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2024

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com