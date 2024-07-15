Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett

Elevating the everyday through fragments of classic tailoring, through fabric, through ideology. From Cary Grant to Jay Gatsby and James Bond, the suiting breast-pocket and white handkerchief symbolise a timeless emblem of elegance.

In the Spring/Summer 2025 collection this sartorial symbol is cloned and applied across a spectrum of unexpected garments: tee’s, shirts, sweats and Harrington jackets. The sartorial detail shift, moving from formal suiting to different contexts.

Function can become decoration and the everyday can become an occasion. Fabrics are luxurious, deluxe, unexpected. They shift context. The luxurious sheen of Duchesse satin and light structured taffeta are infused with a technicity to elevate and craft outerwear, blazers, shirting and pants. Their volumes sit differently on the body, changing the form.

They are contrasted with classic cotton poplin and drill, pure and honest. Colour is focused: shades of navy, light greys, a palette of neutrals and brown. They are enlivened, enriched with unexpected brights like jewels: alabaster pink, burgundy, ochre and gold.

Expanding a notion originated last season, of gestures engineered into the cut of garments, shirt garters are integrated into outerwear and throughout the collection transforming the attitude, and how they are worn. Hands and forearms are left free, giving a sense of movement, of purpose and freshness. An elevation of work, of purpose, of self.