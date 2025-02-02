Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai

Moschino Women's Fall/Winter 2023 collection - Photo courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024: the complexity of female psychology

Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2023 2024 Anthony Vaccarello

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection

Hermès unveiled its Fall-Winter 2025-2026 menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2025, presenting a vision of…

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection - Photo courtesy of Hermès
Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

Hermès unveiled its Fall-Winter 2025-2026 menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2025, presenting a vision of “disciplined informality” that blends sharp architectural lines with urban practicality. The show married architectural rigor with racetrack dynamism, resulting in a lineup praised for its sophisticated playfulness and technical mastery.

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection - Photo courtesy of Hermès
Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

Key elements:

Silhouette philosophy: short coat volumes paired with both narrow and wide trousers, emphasizing “soft shoulders” and “sharp, vigorous lines” to create dynamic proportions.

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection - Photo courtesy of Hermès
Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

Material story: a focus on enveloping outerwear like blanket-finished parkas and hooded designs that balance functionality with elegance.

Geometric inspiration: diagonals and architectural shapes reference equestrian heritage through modern urban lens, described as “the sketch of a new equestrian geometry”.

Equestrian Geometry Meets Urban Energy

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection - Photo courtesy of Hermès
Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

The collection drew inspiration from jockey silks and horse racing culture, translating their vibrant energy into bold chevrons, triangles, and Art Deco-inspired patterns. This “new equestrian geometry” manifested in oversized turtlenecks with canary-yellow patchwork designs and shawl-collar jackets featuring graphic blue-and-white motifs. The collection’s palette transitioned from earthy browns and teals to electrifying tomato reds and lemon yellows, mirroring the racetrack’s chromatic intensity.

Silhouettes: Precision and Comfort

Short coats paired with wide/narrow trousers for dynamic proportions, mohair blanket coats and shearling-lined parkas offering winter warmth, slim cashmere suits stripped to essentials, avoiding bulk while enabling fluid movement.

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection - Photo courtesy of Hermès
Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

Hermès reimagined outerwear as protective shelters, using fuzzy mohair, plush velvet, and supple leather to create garments that “envelop like a second skin”. Double-breasted suits featured inventive doubled collars, while knitwear balanced geometric flair with minimalist lines. Hermès delivered a winter wardrobe that’s both emotionally resonant and technically impeccable.

More on ADVERSUS

Dior Men Fall Winter 2025 2026

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Dsquared2 Spring Summer 2025 Coed Collection #d2heat - Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

Dsquared2 Spring Summer 2025 Coed Collection Man

PRADA SS25 MENSWEAR SHOW – Photo courtesy of Prada

Prada Spring Summer 2025 Menswear Show. Closer

Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen’s Spring Summer 2025 Collection: A Symphony of Tradition and Rebellion

LOUIS VUITTON Fall-Winter 2024 Men’s Collection – Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton

LOUIS VUITTON Fall-Winter 2024 Men’s Collection

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2025

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com