Hermès unveiled its Fall-Winter 2025-2026 menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2025, presenting a vision of…

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

Hermès unveiled its Fall-Winter 2025-2026 menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2025, presenting a vision of “disciplined informality” that blends sharp architectural lines with urban practicality. The show married architectural rigor with racetrack dynamism, resulting in a lineup praised for its sophisticated playfulness and technical mastery.

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

Key elements:

Silhouette philosophy: short coat volumes paired with both narrow and wide trousers, emphasizing “soft shoulders” and “sharp, vigorous lines” to create dynamic proportions.

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

Material story: a focus on enveloping outerwear like blanket-finished parkas and hooded designs that balance functionality with elegance.

Geometric inspiration: diagonals and architectural shapes reference equestrian heritage through modern urban lens, described as “the sketch of a new equestrian geometry”.

Equestrian Geometry Meets Urban Energy

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

The collection drew inspiration from jockey silks and horse racing culture, translating their vibrant energy into bold chevrons, triangles, and Art Deco-inspired patterns. This “new equestrian geometry” manifested in oversized turtlenecks with canary-yellow patchwork designs and shawl-collar jackets featuring graphic blue-and-white motifs. The collection’s palette transitioned from earthy browns and teals to electrifying tomato reds and lemon yellows, mirroring the racetrack’s chromatic intensity.

Silhouettes: Precision and Comfort

Short coats paired with wide/narrow trousers for dynamic proportions, mohair blanket coats and shearling-lined parkas offering winter warmth, slim cashmere suits stripped to essentials, avoiding bulk while enabling fluid movement.

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Menswear Collection – Photo courtesy of Hermès

Hermès reimagined outerwear as protective shelters, using fuzzy mohair, plush velvet, and supple leather to create garments that “envelop like a second skin”. Double-breasted suits featured inventive doubled collars, while knitwear balanced geometric flair with minimalist lines. Hermès delivered a winter wardrobe that’s both emotionally resonant and technically impeccable.