Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Womenswear Show An Ideology Of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Womenswear Show An Ideology Of Prada

Thom Browne Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy of Thom Browne

Thom Browne Spring Summer 2023

SAINT LAURENT WINTER 2022 2023 - Photo Courtesy of SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent women’s collection winter 2022 2023

Dior SS23 Women RTW Collection

Dior SS23 Women RTW Collection

ADVERSUS | FASHION | PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – The Cyber Western World

PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – The Cyber Western World

The show begins, and the noise of motorbikes accompanies the models’ entrance. Cowboys and cowgirls enter the scene like in a contemporary western movie: they are ready to ride the catwalk…

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN

The show begins, and the noise of motorbikes accompanies the models’ entrance. Cowboys and cowgirls enter the scene like in a contemporary western movie: they are ready to ride the catwalk! It is a western world where chrome, colours, and prints from the collection blend together. The models embody characters who transport the western world into a punk rock key as reinterpreted by Philipp Plein, giving it a contemporary and maximalist twist.

Comprised of 80 looks divided between menswear and womenswear, the new collection is a tribute to the designer’s trademark aesthetic.

PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN

The Plein man is a rock cowboy. A cyberpunk reimagining of the iconic figure, Texas meets Los Angeles. Tailored denim combines with chromatic florals, studs and crystals, and accessories in gold and an iridescent silver mix. Softly sparkling boots, maxi bags, and eyewear made under license from De Rigo complete every outfit. 

PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN

A sensual and daring cowgirl is accompanied by tailored denim mini-skirts, animalier bomber jackets in leopard print, floral prints in shades of purple, as well as fringed jumpsuits and leather jackets. Silver boots form a must-have component of the look, with long lame tweed dresses perfectly completing the collection. 

PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN

Commenting on the collection, Philipp Plein remarks, ‘I found the inspiration for my new collection driving across the US, merging the western vibe into a punk rock interpretation. I wanted to create a collection synonymous with maximalism and energy and full of hyper-feminine elevated details! It’s my way to celebrate Winter’23, crafting a selection of looks for people who love to be wild and free!

PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN
PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection – Photo courtesy of PHILIPP PLEIN

More on ADVERSUS

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
DIOR FALL 2022 SHOW IN SEOUL

DIOR FALL 2022 SHOW IN SEOUL

Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear fashion show

Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear fashion show

Street style fashion at Chanel – Paris Fashion Week Summer 2023 - Photo ADVERSUS

Street style fashion at Chanel – Paris Fashion Week Summer 2023

Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Womenswear Show An Ideology Of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Womenswear Show An Ideology Of Prada

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 1999 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com