Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

In the AW23 collection dresses and bags are presented as a graphic, multicoloured, tapestry. Black and brown contrast embroideries on a leather skirt and matching jacket. Renaissance-inspired silhouettes, innovative fabrications and unexpected materials.

A puffer cape coat with ruching along the seams is made from recycled nylon. An off-the-shoulder dress cut above the knee with bishop sleeves is cut from Nappa leather—a modernist, graphic take on the Renaissance. The use of black and white contrasting fabrics accentuates the heart-shaped waists and high necklines of dresses, imbuing these historic references with a contemporary aesthetic.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Lower-impact wool gauze—a Chloé pillar fabric—delivers a subtle statement of feminine power with its ethereal quality and is used in a range of garments including capes and long dresses.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Renaissance architecture inspired a multitude of fabrications that demonstrate the Maison’s savoir-faire. A dégradé pattern of black satin diamonds is handappliquéd onto wool. A graphic material made from thin strips of black, white and yellow fabric is sewn together and is used for coats.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Trousers are assiduously constructed from intricate lattice formations of handinserted leather braids and pintucks. The boundaries of fabric development has been explored. New lace techniques have been developed for a figure-hugging dress to give it stretch and ease for the active woman. An oversized cape dress is knitted from a cashmere and silk ‘faux fur’. The panelling of dresses with horizontal and vertical lines is based on crinoline pattern pieces but engineered on the knitting machine to introduce a sense of Chloé flou and femininity into the knitwear.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

The Marcie, which turns 13 this year, transcends its iconic bag silhouette and is deconstructed into a leather biker jacket and matching trousers as well as loafers. Footwear designs based on the new Raina rainboot’s Bio-based TPU sole are transformed into thigh-high styles with leather uppers. A feminine touch is brought to boyish boots in the form of a golden heel and sandals are adorned with a buckle inspired by the Chloé archives.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Leather bag designs inspired by Medieval coin purses are carried in hand. The Penelope bag, which debuted in the Summer 2023 collection, comes in box leather, suede patchwork and embellished shearling, and is finished with artisanal touches, such as braided leather and a signature metal coin closure inspired by the Maison’s jewellery archive. A new mini version for AW23 is embellished with a chain.