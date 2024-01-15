STELLA McCARTNEY WINTER 2023 - Photo Courtesy of Stella McCartney

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Fashion Winter 2024 2025 | Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men’s Collection

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men’s Collection

The collection, Sleek – 62 looks, tells a story of elegance and craftsmanship; a sartorial wisdom, predominantly in black, which is part of Dolce&Gabbana’s distinctly Italian DNA

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men's Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men’s Collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

The collection, Sleek – 62 looks, tells a story of elegance and craftsmanship; a sartorial wisdom, predominantly in black, which is part of Dolce&Gabbana’s distinctly Italian DNA, along with attention to detail.

The intention is to elevate the power of tailoring, focusing on a quality that sets it apart from the rest. Authentic pieces characterized by perfect cuts and delicate proportions, primarily found in jackets and coats. It’s a clean and elegant look that even younger people are embracing.

Dolce&Gabbana’s fashion has deep roots. This collection reflects the change that Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana perceive and aims to reclaim values through quality expressed in all its variations.

Colors: Black, white, gray, camel, denim.

