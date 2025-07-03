Bluemarble Man Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo courtesy of BLUEMARBLE

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds

Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds

This summer, red lips are anything but one-dimensional. From juicy glosses to matte masterpieces. The newest lipstick trends for summer 2025.

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman
Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman

Summer 2025 is turning up the heat on lip color, with red lipsticks taking center stage in all their vibrant, luscious glory. From juicy fruit-inspired hues to deep, sultry tones, this season’s red lipstick trends are designed to suit every mood and every woman. Whether you’re after a glossy finish or a velvety matte, the key is to find the shade and style that makes your lips—and your confidence—shine brightest. Here’s a curated guide to the most stunning red lipstick trends for summer 2025, each paired with expert tips to help you wear them like a pro.

Bright orange-red with a hint of gloss

Think summer fruit in lip form: a bright orange-red lipstick with a subtle gloss that instantly plumps the lips and adds a juicy dimension (see the cover photo). The matching lip liner sharpens the edges for a polished finish. This slight gloss is a game-changer—it catches the light just enough to make lips appear fuller without feeling sticky or heavy. Ideal for women with medium to warm skin tones, this shade brings warmth and vibrancy, perfect for those who want a fresh, radiant look that’s effortlessly chic.

Burgundy red with overlining

Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman
Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman

Deep and dramatic, the matte burgundy red lip is a statement of sophistication. Overlining the lips slightly with a matching lip liner enhances fullness and defines the shape with precision. This rich, dense color suits women with fair to medium skin tones who want to add a touch of mystery and elegance to their summer makeup. It’s perfect for evening events or when you want to channel a bold, confident vibe.

Cherry red with bluish undertones

Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman
Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman

Classic yet playful, cherry red lips with a matte finish and matching liner are a summer staple. The bluish undertone in this shade beautifully complements cooler skin tones, especially fair to olive complexions, making teeth appear whiter and the complexion brighter. This color is a go-to for women who love a timeless, polished look with a hint of flirtiness—ideal for daytime events or casual nights out.

Light brown-red with darker lip liner

Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman
Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman

The nineties-inspired brown lipstick gets a summer update with a warmer, redder twist. Paired with a slightly darker brown lip liner, this look uses overlining to accentuate a fuller mouth and a defined cupid’s bow. Perfect for women with warm or neutral undertones, this shade offers a sophisticated yet approachable vibe, blending retro charm with sunny summer energy.

Bright red lip gloss on the center of the lips

Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman

For a fresh, modern take on red lips, try applying a bright red lip gloss just on the center of your lips—no liner needed. This technique creates a supercool, dewy effect that adds dimension and a youthful glow. It’s perfect for women of all skin tones who want to keep their look effortless but impactful, whether for a beach day or a casual city stroll.

This summer, red lips are anything but one-dimensional. From juicy glosses to matte masterpieces, the right red lipstick can transform your look and mood. Find your perfect shade, play with textures, and let your lips do the talking under the summer sun.

