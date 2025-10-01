Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026: A Celebration of Intimate Liberation

Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026: A Celebration of Intimate Liberation

Ghesquière’s vision subverted traditional archetypes, blending genres to create a lineup that felt both personal and revolutionary. The collection whispered confidences through its designs

WOMEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2026 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton
The collection, titled In Praise of Intimacy as an Art de Vivre, transformed the private sphere into a sartorial manifesto, redefining the notion of an “indoor” wardrobe with bold inventiveness and stylistic freedom.Ghesquière’s vision subverted traditional archetypes, blending genres to create a lineup that felt both personal and revolutionary.

WOMEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2026 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton
The Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2026 collection whispered confidences through its designs, each piece a revelation of individuality and self-expression. Tailoring was liberated from convention, with silhouettes that danced between structured and fluid, as if the clothes themselves were conversations held in the privacy of one’s home.

WOMEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2026 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton
Fabrics and forms suggested a wardrobe curated for oneself, prioritizing intrinsic luxury over external display—a nod to the ultimate sophistication of dressing authentically.The scenography, crafted by Marie-Anne Derville, mirrored this ethos of intimate eclecticism. Her contemporary apartment setup wove together eras and aesthetics, featuring Robert Wilson’s modern artistry, Georges Jacob’s 18th-century craftsmanship, Michel Dufet’s 1930s Art Deco seats, and Pierre-Adrien Dalpayrat’s 19th-century ceramic sculptures, alongside Derville’s own designs.

WOMEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2026 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton
This fusion of French taste across centuries created a backdrop that felt both timeless and immediate, grounding the collection in a dialogue between past and present.

WOMEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2026 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton
Ghesquière has crafted a narrative that feels both deeply private and universally liberating, inviting us to embrace our truest selves with every garment we choose.

