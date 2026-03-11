For Autumn/Winter 2026, the house of McQueen enters a deeply psychological territory. Under the vision of creative director Seán McGirr

McQueen Autumn/Winter 2026 – Photo courtesy of McQueen

For Autumn/Winter 2026, the house of McQueen enters a deeply psychological territory. Under the vision of creative director Seán McGirr, the collection confronts a distinctly modern condition: a world where we are “always on; always curating, consuming, performing and being watched.” In response, the desire shifts toward something intimate, visceral and real.

The collection unfolds as a dialogue between surface and instinct. Artifice begins to dissolve. Beneath polished appearances lies a tension between interiority and exteriority – between performance and paranoia. Individualism exists under a constant gaze, and the clothes reflect that charged atmosphere.

What begins as a flawless veneer slowly fractures. From these cracks emerges something tactile and stirring – something undeniably human. Precision and control remain central, yet they are softened by emotion and texture. The line between the private interior and the vastness of nature dissolves, liberating the domestic world and sending it outward.

Florals once confined to wallpaper bloom beyond the home. Lace steps outside. Bed jackets transform into eveningwear, reborn as rose-quilted bombers washed in icy, cinematic hues reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock. Hand-embroidered wildflowers erupt from sculpted 1960s silhouettes, rendered in pearlescent tones sharpened to a fine point.

Classic fabrics are subtly disrupted. Leather trench coats shimmer with changeant and pearlescent finishes. Silk mikado suiting is sliced with precision. Floral jacquards appear crushed, catching light with a quiet, shifting lustre.

Tailoring remains the intellectual core of the collection, rooted in the house’s heritage on Savile Row. Here, razor-sharp structure meets archival references such as the waterfall collar, introducing fluidity to McQueen’s rigorous architecture.

But the true artistry lies beneath the surface. Lace is not decoration but intimacy itself, hidden between layers of feather-light organza. Dresses are framed with intricate feather embroidery that evokes freedom – a delicate interplay of bullion, satin stitch and organza.

The collection invites a second look, and then a closer one. Trompe-l’œil details encourage touch and deeper exploration. Nature slowly asserts itself, offering relief and quiet respite as it unfolds throughout the garments.

Bags

Archival geometry returns with renewed expression. The Locke bag juxtaposes softly sculpted leather with a striking metal padlock. The Manta bag reimagines its folded structure, now covered entirely in metallic flower embroidery. Meanwhile, the Soft Knuckle Clutch introduces a new tactile softness, contrasting its iconic hardware with a slouchier, more relaxed form.

Shoes

Footwear reinterprets hyper-feminine archetypes. Niko boots and Mary Janes feature an angular toe finished with a metal accent. Koko pointed pumps and bow-detail sandals experiment with proportion through a hybrid stiletto-wedge heel – elegant yet unexpected.

In this collection, control meets instinct, polish meets fracture, and the intimate meets the exposed. It is fashion that reflects the emotional climate of the present moment – precise, observant, and profoundly human.