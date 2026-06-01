Ferrari FW 26 runway collection explores the language of skin

Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Skin is the membrane that connects us to the world, a sentient surface that stretches across the entire body, shaping and dressing it. It is the way we touch and are touched, the first instrument through which human experience is transformed into knowledge. Beneath the skin, symbolically, rest our most intimate thoughts and passions. Upon the skin, materially, we construct our appearance, creating a livery or a second skin through what we choose to wear, while adding further layers through the spaces we inhabit and the worlds we build. These liveries define and protect, much like the surface of a vehicle or a marker of identity. At the foundation of everything remains feeling, and it begins with the skin, where it is at its deepest.

Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

A reflection transformed into fashion

The Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection emerges from this reflection. Continuing a pursuit of an essential and concise signature, and arriving at the precise milestone of the tenth show, creative director Rocco Iannone explores a dimension shaped by empathy, connection, and plurality. Bodies are dressed through garments conceived as ideal second skins, transforming nudity into coverage while encouraging posture, presence, and attitude.

Materials that follow the body

Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Materials and forms evolve from the weightless lightness of lingerie and the draping of underpinning elements to the soft muscularity of padded duchesse, ultimately reaching the robustness of substantial leather. Between these expressions lie the clean precision of tailoring wools and the fluid movement of cupro. Every material contributes to a dialogue between garment and body, reinforcing the collection’s exploration of physicality and sensation.

Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

The lines closely follow the body, magnifying and empowering its form. Rhythmic knit patterns imitate scarifications, creating surfaces defined by fullness and absence. This vision is supported by a palette that explores tones and multiple nuances of nude, bringing cohesion to a long and vertical silhouette.

Expanding the perimeter of the body

Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Throughout the collection, every element is conceived to extend the body’s perimeter, forging a direct connection between clothing and physical presence. The design of the heels wedges itself into the natural curve of the heel, while soft bags are held in place through piercings. These details reinforce the relationship between the body and the objects that accompany it, creating a continuous dialogue between form and function.

An environment of wellbeing and transformation

Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

The collection’s vision comes to life within an enveloping environment suspended in a dimension of physical and mental wellbeing. Water becomes a central presence, acting as a connector between self-care and the possibility of change. As a fluid element, it unites the self with others and embodies transformation, reinforcing the collection’s exploration of connection and evolution.

The possibility of many skins

Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

At its core, the Ferrari FW 26 Runway Collection is a search for a plural dimension. It proposes the possibility for those who embody the Ferrari ethos to choose not one, but many skins to be in. Through empathy, connection, and the relationship between body and garment, the collection presents a vision in which identity is not singular but multiple, expressed through the layers we wear and the forms through which we experience the world.