Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2026–2027: Riding the Edge, Full Throttle

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

Coming to the edge, running on water. With its Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show, Dsquared2 signals a decisive new era—one rooted in its origins yet charged with forward momentum. Emerging from fog into light, the collection reads as both a reunion with the brand’s core identity and a clear-eyed vision of what lies ahead: modern, technical, and unapologetically bold.

This turning point is underscored by a custom soundtrack created using AI technology, translating emotion and intuition drawn directly from the designers’ current state of mind. The result is immersive and visceral, marking a pivotal moment in Dsquared2’s creative journey where experimentation and new technology shape the future without erasing the past.

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

At its heart, the collection returns to Dean and Dan Caten’s Canadian roots, unfolding as a high-octane celebration of winter. The slopes become a stage where sport, fantasy, performance and swagger collide. Characters crest the mountain like icons emerging from a frosty horizon, each embodying a distinct attitude fueled by adrenaline, subcultural codes and cold-weather bravado.

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

For men, the language of winter sports is remixed through Dsquared2’s uncompromising lens. Hockey jerseys, ski underpinnings, outsized puffers and ‘70s-inspired après-ski knitted sets form the backbone of a wardrobe that balances nostalgia with aggression. Protection becomes attitude: gigantic puffer jackets sit over oversized suits, while massive parkas swallow ski champions-in-the-making clad in racing suits, knit long johns and cropped turtlenecks reminiscent of competition bibs. Padded vests and biker jackets sharpen the silhouette, paired with flared leather pants that inject defiance and swagger.

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

The brand’s Canadian rodeo spirit charges uphill, expressed through fiercely cool fur textures and exaggerated volumes. Voluminous coats, teddy jackets, padded nylon chaps and bare torsos create a striking contrast between exposure and insulation. Frosted denim shimmers with sequins, lined in shearling for trucker jackets and coats worn by boys who are quite literally hot as ice. Grounding the looks are mash-up, square-toed leather ring boots, detailed with alpine references and ski-ready functionality.

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

Women charge down the same trails at full speed, embodying unapologetic, galactic rule-breakers wrapped in glossy, otherworldly gear. Outerwear turns futuristic: corseted mini dresses constructed from stacked puffers, hockey-inspired cropped jackets paired with denim and nylon piping pants, and sculptural bustiers worn with leggings and futuristic wedge ski boots. The effect is cyberpunk and sensual, where performance wear meets body-conscious design. High-shine latex sculpts the body in tailored ensembles, while a silky nylon off-the-shoulder bomber with a furry shawl collar channels icy glamour, topped with a bold statement fur hat.

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

Accessories reinforce the collection’s fusion of sport heritage and innovation. The debut of #D2speed hybrid eyewear, developed in collaboration with Carrera, nods to vintage ‘70s ski goggles while embracing cutting-edge design. Available in black, white and red, the special-edition style features a magnetic system that allows the lenses to clip on and off, replacing traditional temples with a Dsquared2 x Carrera–branded elastic band—functional, futuristic, and undeniably cool.

As the snow settles, Dsquared2’s figures cut through the cold with fearless intent, shaped by ice, speed and desire. This is a brand riding the edge with clarity and conviction—full throttle, no stopping.