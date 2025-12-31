“This is Diesel for the people, a collection discovered by the public at the same time as everyone else. Fashion is a game and we are playing it: everybody gets to be on the front row. Follow the rules, then break them, For Successful Living!” Glenn Martens, creative director of Diesel

Diesel spring summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Diesel

Are you ready to play? It’s time for the game of Diesel – is it real, or a trick of the eye? Inside out, or outside in? What are the details, the disruption? Keep your eyes on the prize: in Diesel’s biggest democratic act yet, the entire collection is revealed by the Diesel Egg Hunt.

There are 55 looks to find across the streets of the city. Each look is presented on a model in a larger-than-life, transparent, egg-shaped vessel, subverting the fashion system and empowering the people. The Diesel Egg Hunt is free for all, with prizes awaiting the quickest.

Each piece is next level Diesel, with even more treatments, even more experimentation, even more wearability and play. Apron dresses are in a jacquard of distressed satin denim, while Diesel has developed its own satin denim, lasered to create distressed effects. The satin denim, in vivid colours, is made from recycled polyester, and is used for sleeveless bikers, as well as apron tops, sleeveless dresses and coats with deconstructed biker strap details.

Tailored jackets explode with biker straps at the lapels, that can be tied in different ways. Little sleeveless dresses are as if wrapped on the body, held by straps. Knits have ties at the neck; deconstructed bikers have neoprene cocoon sleeves. Leather skirts are cut rough edged like animal hides, sourced from tanneries that promote more responsible practices. Skins of animals that never existed are printed on hide-edged mini-dresses and skirts.

Trompe l’oeil knit jumpsuits and dresses look like disparate sections barely held together, like a knit body with faded printed knit with vivid knit florals, with open seams between. There’s also knit tops with the same open seam effect, and artisanal floral chiffon dresses with clouds of shredded chiffon around the shoulders.

Double layered pieces have inside layers bigger than the outside, tricking the silhouette. On a sleeveless dress, a layer of jersey bonded with taffeta is attached to a larger layer of jersey that’s also been twisted. On a sleeveless top, a tight layer of ribbed jersey is attached to a larger layer of technical fabric that flounces out.

Multi-pocket utility coats have been bonded with jersey, cut to open some of the pockets. The same bonding is on multi-pocket utility jackets, skirts, pants and strapless dresses. Denim has been bleached from the inside out, like an X-ray of a garment. It’s like the riddle of this Diesel game is to always reveal what’s within.

The new Load-D bag is slouchy and soft, with two moulded Ds attached, like pods. By contrast, the denim D-Pods bag is more structured, featuring four moulded Ds. Meanwhile, the Diesel Flag-D bag has been reinterpreted and folded, transforming into three zip-up leather bags attached and layered over each other. Heeled mules have a mini floating D across the foot, while strappy heels look like a tangle around the ankle and over the foot, with a sleek metallic toe detail that illuminates the silhouette. Loafers have exaggerated track soles.

Necklaces are like the skeletons of animals cradling the neck; rings, cuffs and bracelets are like vertebrae. Vert watches have dials encrusted with pavé crystals. Two new Diesel Eyewear styles make their debut in the egg hunt: Round-D has oversized acetate with embedded metal details, while Geck-D is sculpted in acetate.