In a global fashion landscape increasingly flattened by uniformity, Dolce&Gabbana turns inward – and higher – with The Portrait of Man, the men’s fall/winter 2026–2027 collection

Dolce&Gabbana Men’s Fall/Winter 2026–2027: The Portrait of Man – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

In a global fashion landscape increasingly flattened by uniformity, Dolce&Gabbana turns inward – and higher – with The Portrait of Man, the men’s fall/winter 2026–2027 collection. More than a seasonal narrative, it reads as a manifesto: a declaration that individuality, at last, reclaims its place at the heart of masculine style.

Rather than proposing a single overarching theme, the House constructs a living gallery of identities. Each man is conceived as a self-contained universe, shaped by passions, memories, contradictions, and inner tensions. On the runway, garments become portraits, and every look functions as both a psychological and sartorial self-portrait. Not a uniform, but an intimate expression of the self.

Light plays a pivotal role, sculpting silhouettes with a distinctly Renaissance sensibility. Echoes of Italian chiaroscuro lend emotional depth to the collection, revealing form through studied shadow and illumination. Symbolic details surface like visual marginalia – fragments of personal history transformed into style. The result is a wardrobe that feels profoundly personal, yet rich with cultural resonance.

Tailoring remains central, though liberated from rigidity. Here it is not a codified language, but a tool of self-definition. Shoulders assert character, construction reveals intention, proportions communicate attitude. Fabrics speak softly yet with conviction: deep velvets suggest introspection; compact wools evoke discipline; matte silks introduce restraint; modern brocades offer notes of sensual complexity. Each texture reflects a different way of inhabiting the world.

The show unfolds as a sequence of micro-universes, each embodying a distinct “portrait of a man.” There is the introspective thinker, defined by depth and control; the creative visionary, expressive and instinctive; the Mediterranean sensualist, grounded in warmth and physicality; the structured rationalist, precise and composed; and the restless romantic, guided by emotion and movement. Not stereotypes, but human energies rendered with authenticity and respect.

With The Portrait of Man, Dolce&Gabbana reaffirms personal style as the ultimate act of individuality. In an age of global homogenization, the collection invites men to reclaim an elegance rooted in identity rather than trend – an elegance that begins within.