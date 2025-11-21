Givenchy unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear lineup on October 3, 2025, during Paris Fashion Week. In her second collection for the house, Sarah Burton refined the modern Givenchy silhouette

Givenchy by Sarah Burton Women’s Ready-To-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 Collection – Photo Courtesy of Givenchy

Givenchy unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear lineup on October 3, 2025, during Paris Fashion Week. In her second collection for the house, Sarah Burton refined the modern Givenchy silhouette she introduced for Fall/Winter 2025, softening its earlier extremities while continuing to shape a clear design language. An aspect of this collection was immediately evident: the balance of commercial viability, strong tailoring, and a distinctly female perspective on the acts of dressing and undressing.

Givenchy by Sarah Burton Women’s Ready-To-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 Collection – Photo Courtesy of Givenchy

The collection centers on an eased yet powerful femininity, merging sharp construction with sensual deconstruction, transparency, and couture-level technique. Tailoring carried forward signature curved seams, softened shoulders, and defined waists, but with more movement than the season before.

Givenchy by Sarah Burton Women’s Ready-To-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 Collection – Photo Courtesy of Givenchy

A recurring theme of undressing emerged through peeled-back lapels, revealed bra straps, and delicately suspended coatdresses. Sheerness appeared throughout – netted textiles, transparent gowns, and looks like a strapless cherry-red dress offer controlled exposure. Ruffles and tiers swelled around necklines, skirts, and capes, while elongated, hourglass shapes come through in plunging cuts, high slits, and sculpted forms free of rigid boning.

Givenchy by Sarah Burton Women’s Ready-To-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 Collection – Photo Courtesy of Givenchy

Ready-to-wear is elevated with hand-embroidery, ombré fringe, shredded chiffon resembling feathers, and gowns draped like bedsheets and held close to the body. Wrapped and knotted scarf-like elements intertwined with garments, and large jewelry pieces – rhinestone necklaces, drop earrings, and body-chain “armor” – continued the crafted assemblage introduced previously.

Givenchy by Sarah Burton Women’s Ready-To-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 Collection – Photo Courtesy of Givenchy

The palette moves between classic neutrals such as black (seen in the opening duchesse satin look) and white (in embroidered “bedsheet” gowns), soft pastels like pale pink and peach, and vivid touches of cherry red and pool blue.

Givenchy by Sarah Burton Women’s Ready-To-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 Collection – Photo Courtesy of Givenchy

Fabrics range from silk and duchesse satin to netting and shredded chiffon, with sheer organza and transparent materials enhancing the sensual tone. Embroidery, silk threads, and dangling ombré fringe contributed to a sense of controlled artistic disorder.

Overall, the mood fuses precision with softness – an elegant, subversive femininity filtered through a woman’s eye. The collection echoes and evolves Burton’s debut, presenting a Givenchy woman who is both structured and undone, pure in silhouette yet romantically exposed, and defined by craftsmanship, clarity, and contemporary confidence.