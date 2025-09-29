FENDI Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2023 - Photo Courtesy of FENDI

FENDI Womenswear Autumn / Winter 2023 2024

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 2024 Collection

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear - Photo Courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026: the roaring twenties reimagined with freedom and finesse

Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026: the roaring twenties reimagined with freedom and finesse

Drawing inspiration from the eclecticism of an era that marked the birth of the maison, Maximilian Davis revives the rebellious spirit and liberated elegance of the Roaring Twenties, with a focus on the exotic influences of the “Africana” movement from the jazz age.

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Ferragamo
Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

Drawing inspiration from the eclecticism of an era that marked the birth of the maison, Maximilian Davis revives the rebellious spirit and liberated elegance of the Roaring Twenties, with a focus on the exotic influences of the “Africana” movement from the jazz age.

It all begins with an archival photograph from 1925: silent film star Lola Todd, draped in a bold leopard motif. This visual cue led Davis to explore the rich symbolism of exotic prints and textures—once status symbols, now reimagined as devoré silk satins with animalier patterns, plongé leather jewelry, and fringe detailing. “I was intrigued by how certain fabrics, patterns and materials were imported into America and Europe from Africa and the Caribbean,” the designer explains, emphasizing the cultural dialogue that defined the era.

Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Ferragamo
Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

The collection celebrates a fearless, free-spirited femininity, embodied in speakeasy-style suits, lace-trimmed slips, low-waisted dresses, and deep, backless necklines. “It was a moment when women were creating a new kind of femininity—a celebration of freedom, a reclaiming of identity,” Davis reflects.

For men, the wardrobe draws from the Harlem Renaissance, channeling expressive dandyism through zoot suits, tuxedos with transformed cravats worn as sashes, and refined patchwork tailoring.

Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Ferragamo
Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

The graphic language of the decade is revived through saturated patent finishes, Gancini buckles, and ultra-lightweight knits, while floral appliqués on silk crepon echo archival compositions.

Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Ferragamo
Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

Footwear takes center stage: a sculptural S-shaped heel reinterprets the house’s iconic F heel, while the caged décolleté evolves from the classic Kimo. Pumps adorned with Gancini chains, boudoir mules embroidered with floral beading, and satin-bow sandals complete the women’s offering.

Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Ferragamo
Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

For men, archival derby shoes are reimagined with sleek, modern lines, joined by glossy leather slippers and sandals that fuse sophistication with ease.

Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Ferragamo
Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

Accessories highlight Ferragamo’s artisanal finesse: the Hug Bag returns in lacquered finishes, woven leathers, crocodile prints, and supple nubuck, while a new bag inspired by the fold of a silk scarf offers understated versatility. A refined wristlet with a Gancini clasp and ethereal feather-trimmed designs enrich the women’s collection, while for men, standout pieces include Hug totes and sailor bags with intricately woven leather panels.

More on ADVERSUS

Alberta Ferretti Spring Summer 2026

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds. Photo Charlotte Mesman

Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds

Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen’s Spring Summer 2025 Collection: A Symphony of Tradition and Rebellion

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Womenswear Collection - Photo courtesy of Hermès

Hermès Fall/Winter 2025 Womenswear: Leather Vibes and Effortless Cool

Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli spring summer 2025. The weight of lightness

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2025

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com