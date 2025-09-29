Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2026: the roaring twenties reimagined with freedom and finesse

Drawing inspiration from the eclecticism of an era that marked the birth of the maison, Maximilian Davis revives the rebellious spirit and liberated elegance of the Roaring Twenties, with a focus on the exotic influences of the “Africana” movement from the jazz age.

It all begins with an archival photograph from 1925: silent film star Lola Todd, draped in a bold leopard motif. This visual cue led Davis to explore the rich symbolism of exotic prints and textures—once status symbols, now reimagined as devoré silk satins with animalier patterns, plongé leather jewelry, and fringe detailing. “I was intrigued by how certain fabrics, patterns and materials were imported into America and Europe from Africa and the Caribbean,” the designer explains, emphasizing the cultural dialogue that defined the era.

The collection celebrates a fearless, free-spirited femininity, embodied in speakeasy-style suits, lace-trimmed slips, low-waisted dresses, and deep, backless necklines. “It was a moment when women were creating a new kind of femininity—a celebration of freedom, a reclaiming of identity,” Davis reflects.

For men, the wardrobe draws from the Harlem Renaissance, channeling expressive dandyism through zoot suits, tuxedos with transformed cravats worn as sashes, and refined patchwork tailoring.

The graphic language of the decade is revived through saturated patent finishes, Gancini buckles, and ultra-lightweight knits, while floral appliqués on silk crepon echo archival compositions.

Footwear takes center stage: a sculptural S-shaped heel reinterprets the house’s iconic F heel, while the caged décolleté evolves from the classic Kimo. Pumps adorned with Gancini chains, boudoir mules embroidered with floral beading, and satin-bow sandals complete the women’s offering.

For men, archival derby shoes are reimagined with sleek, modern lines, joined by glossy leather slippers and sandals that fuse sophistication with ease.

Accessories highlight Ferragamo’s artisanal finesse: the Hug Bag returns in lacquered finishes, woven leathers, crocodile prints, and supple nubuck, while a new bag inspired by the fold of a silk scarf offers understated versatility. A refined wristlet with a Gancini clasp and ethereal feather-trimmed designs enrich the women’s collection, while for men, standout pieces include Hug totes and sailor bags with intricately woven leather panels.