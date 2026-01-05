Nina Ricci Fall/Winter 2023 collection - Photo Courtesy of Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci Fall/Winter 2023: A New Beginning

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024 - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024: Exploring Beauty and Power in Fashion

Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai

LOUIS VUITTON MEN FALL WINTER 2023 COLLECTION © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

LOUIS VUITTON MEN FALL WINTER 2023 COLLECTION

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Missoni Spring Summer 2026

Missoni Spring Summer 2026

The sea is the starting point, though not as a static summer backdrop. Instead, it is a sea in motion, defined by constant transitions: from the water’s edge to the city and back again

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Missoni Spring Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Missoni
Missoni Spring Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Missoni

What if elegance were, first and foremost, about real life? With the Spring Summer 2026 collection, Missoni – under the creative direction of Alberto Caliri – brings fashion back to its most authentic core: the everyday. This is not a theoretical style exercise, but a wardrobe designed to move with gestures, attitudes, and the many nuances of a fully lived day.

Missoni Spring Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Missoni
Missoni Spring Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Missoni

The sea is the starting point, though not as a static summer backdrop. Instead, it is a sea in motion, defined by constant transitions: from the water’s edge to the city and back again. Days unfold at a fast pace, filled with unexpected occasions, calling for clothes that can be effortlessly mixed and transformed. Spontaneity becomes the collection’s guiding thread: dressing on instinct, blending new pieces with cherished hand-me-downs, borrowing a cardigan or blouson from his wardrobe, slipping on a striped shirt, a cashmere vest, shorts – even a beach towel finds its way into the look.

Missoni Spring Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Missoni
Missoni Spring Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Missoni
Missoni Spring Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Missoni
Missoni Spring Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Missoni

The stylistic gesture is confident and reasserts a silhouette introduced last season: short, voluminous, with bare legs. Everything is cut shorter, to the point where swim culottes replace trousers altogether. The alternative comes in the form of shorts with casually rolled hems. This urge to shorten permeates the entire collection: sweaters with a rich, tactile hand and blazers broaden at the shoulders before tapering at the hem, while mini dresses morph into T-shirts with open backs.

Missoni Spring Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Missoni
Missoni Spring Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Missoni

The twinset, too, is reimagined, taking the shape of a coordinated vest paired with a petite sundress. Accessories heighten the sense of freedom and functionality: multiple handbags carried at once to meet the demands of the day, small berets, soft ankle boots, flat shoes, and jewelry in deliberately oversized forms.

Missoni Spring Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Missoni
Missoni Spring Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Missoni

The result is a direct, unpretentious collection that sidesteps rules and constraints – in a way that is unmistakably Missoni. A summer wardrobe not to be styled, but lived.

More on ADVERSUS

Diesel spring summer 2026

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Comme des Garçons Homme Plus

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2026

Tom Ford Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 - Photo courtesy of Tom Ford

Tom Ford Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 Womenswear Collection - Photo courtesy of Hermès

Hermès Fall/Winter 2025 Womenswear: Leather Vibes and Effortless Cool

WOMEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2026 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026: A Celebration of Intimate Liberation

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2026

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com