Missoni Spring Summer 2026

What if elegance were, first and foremost, about real life? With the Spring Summer 2026 collection, Missoni – under the creative direction of Alberto Caliri – brings fashion back to its most authentic core: the everyday. This is not a theoretical style exercise, but a wardrobe designed to move with gestures, attitudes, and the many nuances of a fully lived day.

The sea is the starting point, though not as a static summer backdrop. Instead, it is a sea in motion, defined by constant transitions: from the water’s edge to the city and back again. Days unfold at a fast pace, filled with unexpected occasions, calling for clothes that can be effortlessly mixed and transformed. Spontaneity becomes the collection’s guiding thread: dressing on instinct, blending new pieces with cherished hand-me-downs, borrowing a cardigan or blouson from his wardrobe, slipping on a striped shirt, a cashmere vest, shorts – even a beach towel finds its way into the look.

The stylistic gesture is confident and reasserts a silhouette introduced last season: short, voluminous, with bare legs. Everything is cut shorter, to the point where swim culottes replace trousers altogether. The alternative comes in the form of shorts with casually rolled hems. This urge to shorten permeates the entire collection: sweaters with a rich, tactile hand and blazers broaden at the shoulders before tapering at the hem, while mini dresses morph into T-shirts with open backs.

The twinset, too, is reimagined, taking the shape of a coordinated vest paired with a petite sundress. Accessories heighten the sense of freedom and functionality: multiple handbags carried at once to meet the demands of the day, small berets, soft ankle boots, flat shoes, and jewelry in deliberately oversized forms.

The result is a direct, unpretentious collection that sidesteps rules and constraints – in a way that is unmistakably Missoni. A summer wardrobe not to be styled, but lived.