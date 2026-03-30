Tod’s Italian Signature for Fall Winter 2026 2027

Under the creative direction of Matteo Tamburini, the wardrobe for Fall Winter 2026 2027 is conceived as an ode to material and mastery…

Tod’s Women’s Collection Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

In a season where authenticity becomes the ultimate luxury, Tod’s stages more than a fashion show – it unveils a living tribute to Italian craftsmanship. The Fall–Winter 2026/27 collection unfolds within a setting that celebrates the richness of artisanal tradition, where creation itself becomes performance. Here, gesture takes center stage. Alongside Tod’s artisans, masters of diverse disciplines work live, transforming the space into a poetic dialogue of hands, materials, and time-honored techniques. It is a moment that transcends spectacle, revealing the essence of what defines Made in Italy: a profound dedication to excellence, precision, and beauty.

Tod’s Women’s Collection Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

This immersive exchange between crafts forms the foundation of Tod’s philosophy – what the house defines as its Artisanal Intelligence. It is a heritage shaped over time, rooted in meticulous expertise, uncompromising quality, and an unwavering attention to detail. Within this narrative, the collection emerges not merely as a series of garments, but as a continuation of a legacy where tradition and innovation coexist in perfect harmony.

Tod’s Women’s Collection Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

Under the creative direction of Matteo Tamburini, the wardrobe for Fall–Winter 2026/27 is conceived as an ode to material and mastery. Each piece reflects an intimate understanding of artisanal know-how, elevated through the exceptional quality of carefully researched and selected materials. Leather, the undeniable protagonist, shapes the story with quiet authority. Through it, the collection achieves a refined synthesis: the heritage of saddlery techniques and hand-finishing meets a modern sensibility defined by lightness and depth.

The silhouettes speak a language of contrast and balance. Generous, enveloping volumes coexist with more structured, fitted pieces, where shortened sleeves and defined waists introduce a subtle architectural precision. Iconic garments – such as the trench and the peacoat – are reimagined through a couture-inspired lens, their tailoring imbued with a sense of quiet sophistication. A quilted bomber in supple aged calfskin adds a contemporary edge, while foulard dresses, articulated through graphic patchwork, bring movement and visual rhythm to the collection.

Tod’s Women’s Collection Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

Color unfolds as a tactile experience, grounded in a palette of rich natural tones. Burnt caramel, ginger, and chocolate create a warm, enveloping base, punctuated by the crisp clarity of black and white graphic accents. The result is a chromatic narrative that feels both grounded and striking, echoing the collection’s balance between heritage and modernity.

At the heart of this material exploration lies Pashmy, the ultimate expression of Tod’s leather expertise. This light, silky calfskin – crafted through masterful techniques – reveals an extraordinary softness and chromatic depth. Applied across outerwear, skirts, and trousers, Pashmy embodies the house’s commitment to excellence, merging refinement with functionality in a way that feels both luxurious and effortless.

Tod’s Women’s Collection Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

Accessories further articulate this vision of timeless elegance. The signature loafer is reinterpreted with a softly rounded toe, offered in supple leather or pony, in both plain and animal-printed variations. It is a subtle evolution that enhances its enduring appeal. The ankle boot, defined by a strong and assertive character, is elevated through a strap detail inspired by the world of saddlery, reinforcing the collection’s artisanal narrative. Meanwhile, the Gommino sneaker – crafted in ultra-flexible suede and fine materials – captures the essence of Tod’s identity: a seamless fusion of tradition and modernity.

The house’s iconic bags stand as emblems of artisanal excellence, each design expressing a distinct yet timeless identity. The Wave Bag is enriched with refined saddlery topstitching, while the T Timeless Bag is reimagined in nappa, aged calfskin, or pony, offering new textures and dimensions. The Di Bag returns in a bowling silhouette, achieving a perfect balance between functionality and formal refinement.

Tod’s Women’s Collection Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

A defining signature emerges through the collection’s details. The iconic Gommino motif, long a symbol of the brand, is translated into metal elements that run through the accessories, linking loafers to bags in a cohesive visual language. This interplay of detail underscores the precision and intentionality that define every aspect of the collection.

Perhaps the most intimate expression of this philosophy lies in the use of lettering. Delicate metal letters adorn slim belts that cinch trenches and jackets, allowing for the composition of personal initials. This contemporary interpretation of personalization recalls the tradition of embroidered monograms, transforming each piece into a unique and authentic expression of bespoke craftsmanship.

In this collection, Tod’s does not simply present a wardrobe – it offers a vision. A vision where the past informs the present, where craftsmanship becomes language, and where every gesture tells a story. It is a quiet yet powerful reminder that true luxury resides not only in what we wear, but in how it is made.