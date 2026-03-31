The applause still echoes inside the Garde Républicaine as the final look vanishes backstage. But for those of us who specialize in model street style, the real show is just beginning.

Stella Hanan. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

Paris, March 2026. The applause still echoes inside the Garde Républicaine as the final look vanishes backstage. But for those of us who specialize in model street style, the real show is just beginning. A few minutes after the show ends, the gates open and the first wave of models bursts out like a controlled explosion. These are the “motorcycle models” – the ones juggling back-to-back shows across Paris. Not necessarily the most famous or important top models, just those who have another show immediately after. They spill out, still half in character, eyes scanning desperately for their designated drivers. A flash of recognition, a quick sprint, helmet on – and they’re gone, swallowed by Paris traffic.

Dana Smith. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

For photographers, it’s a high-stakes game measured in heartbeats. Shutter speeds pushed to the limit, elbows jostling, we lunge for the perfect off-duty frame in mere seconds.

Some models are gracious even in motion – a half-smile, a glance over the shoulder that acknowledges the lens. Others (not many, luckily) power straight through with tunnel vision, treating photographers as an inconvenience at best. Occasionally, the energy shifts from indifferent to something colder, almost hostile.

Lia Marie Mielke and Anne Floor Wetemans. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

Those of us who have covered fashion weeks for nearly three decades know how fleeting this career can be. Scroll back five seasons and you’ll find faces that once commanded every front row now quietly posting from their hometowns, archiving their glory years on Instagram. Today’s top model can so easily become tomorrow’s “whatever happened to…” – a sobering reminder of how quickly the spotlight moves on to the next new face.

Gertrud Rose. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

As soon as the motorcycle brigade clears, the atmosphere softens. The mood becomes lighter, more positive. The second wave of models emerges at a more human pace, still buzzing from the show, yet suddenly – wonderfully – present.

Beauïse Genç. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

These models step out onto the Parisian sidewalks with a different rhythm – more composed, more aware. They stop. They pose. They talk. They enjoy the attention. They turn. They give. It is here that the exit we love unfolds: generous, unhurried, almost complicit.

Stella Hanan. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

On this page, you can see some of these snapshots taken during the models’ exit, featuring several of the season’s brightest stars. Stella Hanan delivers that quiet, knowing look that makes editors swoon. América González is unexpectedly patient and available. Dana Smith, always a little distant yet polite, stops for a shot and offers a moment that feels like a genuine gift. Elina Gunawardena, Tanya Churbanova, Beauïse Genç, and Alex Shibaeva each carve out their own moment – some playful, some coolly elegant, all unmistakably themselves.

Elina Gunawardena. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

What makes this specific moment so alive is the mixed bag of attitudes and paces – some rushing, some lingering.

Tanya Churbanova. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

For those of us who photograph model style season after season, this backstage exit ritual feels almost routine. But for the wider public, it offers a rare, honest window behind the fantasy: the adrenaline comedown, the tiny human cracks in the armor, and the unexpected generosity that often follows the frenzy.

América González. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

These unscripted images – fragments of transition from runway to reality – will later illustrate trend reports: how a scarf is knotted, how a bag is slung, how a coat falls when no one is directing the movement. Model style, exactly. They become sources of inspiration precisely because they feel so authentic.

Alex Shibaeva. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

Alex Shibaeva. My Point of View: Backstage Exit at Hermès Fall/Winter 2026–2027 – Photo ADVERSUS

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