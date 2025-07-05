Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear - Photo Courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear

PRADA FALL/WINTER 2023 MENSWEAR SHOW - Photo Courtesy of Prada

PRADA FALL/WINTER 2023 MENSWEAR SHOW – LET’S TALK ABOUT CLOTHES

Paco Rabanne Fall winter 2023 Fashion show - Photo Courtesy of Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne Fall Winter 2023 Fashion show

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026: A Study in Lightness and Quiet Sensuality

Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026: A Study in Lightness and Quiet Sensuality

The collection felt calm and thoughtful, mirroring the quiet grace of the setting.Vaccarello drew inspiration from the idea of escaping…

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

At the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, Anthony Vaccarello unveiled Saint Laurent’s Men’s Summer 2026 collection, set against an installation by Céleste Boursier-Mougenot called clinamen, where porcelain bowls floated and bumped in a circular water basin.

Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

The collection felt calm and thoughtful, mirroring the quiet grace of the setting.Vaccarello drew inspiration from the idea of escaping to a place between Paris and Fire Island, where elegance meets desire.

Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

He paid tribute to a lost generation of artists like Stanton, Angus, and Ellis, who expressed hidden emotions, and to Yves Saint Laurent, who stepped back in 1974 before returning with fresh creativity.This time, Vaccarello moved away from dark, nighttime vibes and embraced the clear honesty of daylight.

The clothes were simple, with no pretense—light and present. The shapes were tailored but easy, with cinched waists and broad shoulders that didn’t feel heavy. Fabrics like silk and nylon flowed softly over the body.The colors were subtle: soft sand, pale ochre, salt, dry moss, and pool blue, hinting at nature without being obvious.

Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

There were nods to the shorts Yves Saint Laurent wore in his youth, but nothing felt like a throwback—just a continuation.The clothes were understated, sensual without being showy. They didn’t demand attention but suggested meaning quietly, like the bowls in the installation tracing delicate paths.

Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s Summer 2026 menswear isn’t about looking back or making bold statements. It’s a calm, elegant step forward, defined by simplicity, clarity, and a subtle charm that speaks for itself.

Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s Summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

More on ADVERSUS

Lipstick trends for summer 2025: the season’s most captivating reds

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Miu Miu Spring Summer 2025 Collection

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 – Salt Looks Like Sugar

Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2025: Italian Beauty

Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2025-2026 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2025-2026: Minimalism With Major Impact

DIOR MEN – WINTER 2025-2026 - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Men Fall Winter 2025 2026

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2025

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com