Ferragamo’s Speakeasy Reverie for Autumn-Winter 2026

For Autumn-Winter 2026, Maximilian Davis continues his evocative journey into the 1920s – the very decade that witnessed the birth of Ferragamo

Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

For Autumn-Winter 2026, Maximilian Davis continues his evocative journey into the 1920s – the very decade that witnessed the birth of Ferragamo – infusing the era with his unmistakable aesthetic language. It is a world suspended between memory and modernity, where silhouettes whisper stories of migration, liberation, and reinvention.

At the heart of the collection lies the enduring allure of the speakeasy. More than a clandestine venue, it becomes a symbolic space of release – a realm where the rigid conventions of class and identity dissolve into something fluid and free. Davis conjures the figures who once populated these dimly lit interiors, individuals who gathered, lingered, and reshaped themselves in the quiet anonymity of the night. The atmosphere is intimate yet electric, steeped in a sense of possibility that lingers long after dusk.

Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

Threaded through this narrative is the powerful motif of sailors’ attire. It is not merely a stylistic reference, but a deeply personal and historical one. The garments pay homage to those who crossed oceans in pursuit of better lives for their families – a journey that resonates with both Salvatore Ferragamo’s own story and Davis’s heritage. “Everyone crossed the ocean to discover new beginnings,” Davis reflects, drawing a poignant parallel between past and present migrations.

Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

This spirit of transition and transformation is expressed through a reimagining of maritime uniforms. Their traditional symbolism of status is both honored and subverted. Structured forms are deconstructed; buttons shift from their expected placements; laces are left deliberately undone. Through these subtle disruptions, the familiar becomes intriguingly unfamiliar.

Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

Craftsmanship plays a defining role in reshaping the wardrobe. Nautical knitwear is intricately needle-punched with chiffon, lending structure while maintaining a sense of lightness. Workwear parkas emerge in textured nappa leather, their utilitarian roots softened by shearling-lined hoods. Alongside these grounded, functional elements unfolds a vision of liberated elegance inspired by the eveningwear of the era. Slip dresses in metallic lamé velvet and floral jacquard shimmer with quiet opulence, while draped forms evolve into voluminous interpretations of ruching. Outerwear wraps the body in sweeping gestures, echoing haute couture silhouettes layered over elongated gowns. Within the collection, as within the speakeasy itself, these dual worlds – practical and poetic – merge seamlessly.

Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

The palette is equally steeped in narrative. Influenced by artworks that capture the dynamism of the time, hues oscillate between vaguely cubist blues and the sepia tones of surrealist photography. The effect is one of temporal filtering, as though each piece has been softened by the passage of time. Organic cotton canvases and recycled nylons are garment-dyed, while quilted leathers are airbrushed to achieve a nuanced depth. “It’s an expression of trying to imagine something from the past,” Davis explains. “In its original moment it would have been vibrant, but now we see it through the patina of history.” Polished metal Gancini accents punctuate the collection, reinforcing this dialogue between past and present.

Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

Footwear continues the narrative with precision and innovation. A new décolleté with an elongated toe and a sling-back featuring a deep neckline – drawn from a 1954 archival model – appear in striking color contrasts reminiscent of nautical uniforms, or are adorned with jewel-like embellishments. The architectural concept of the “shell sole,” a technique pioneered by Salvatore Ferragamo in the 1950s, inspires the sinuous lines of a sandal with a hybrid wedge heel, where form and function coalesce with sculptural elegance.

Menswear evolves in parallel, reinterpreting classics through a contemporary lens. Oxford shoes are elongated, their proportions subtly altered and their toes finished with apron stitching. A minimalist ankle boot and a monk-strap design featuring the Hug buckle complete the offering, balancing tradition with modern refinement.

Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

Accessories introduce a new graphic bag silhouette – essential, slender, and secured with a Gancini plaque – offered in three distinct sizes. The East-West iteration of the Hug Bag expands its presence through fresh colorways, while for men, a crossbody with functional pockets is paired with a woven calfskin Hug pouch. Each piece underscores the collection’s ethos: purposeful design elevated by thoughtful detail.

Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Ferragamo

In this Autumn-Winter 2026 collection, Maximilian Davis crafts more than a wardrobe – he creates a passage through time. It is a meditation on movement, identity, and memory, where the echoes of the past are neither distant nor static, but alive, reshaped, and undeniably modern.