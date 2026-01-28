PRADA FALL/WINTER 2023 MENSWEAR SHOW - Photo Courtesy of Prada

PRADA FALL/WINTER 2023 MENSWEAR SHOW – LET’S TALK ABOUT CLOTHES

LOUIS VUITTON MEN FALL WINTER 2023 COLLECTION © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

LOUIS VUITTON MEN FALL WINTER 2023 COLLECTION

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection

DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection - Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2026 Fashion Show

Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2026 Fashion Show

At Saint Laurent, Winter 2026 unfolds in the fragile interval between night and day. The moment when light begins to rise over Paris is not treated as a postcard fantasy

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

At Saint Laurent, Winter 2026 unfolds in the fragile interval between night and day. The moment when light begins to rise over Paris is not treated as a postcard fantasy, but as a lived reality – one that exists every morning in private rooms across the city. It is here, in this liminal time when the night’s truths are suddenly visible, that Anthony Vaccarello situates his latest men’s collection.

SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

This is a wardrobe shaped by intimacy. By vulnerability. By an eroticism that resists spectacle in favor of personal expression. Vaccarello continues his quiet, insistent questioning of what maleness and masculinity can mean within the Saint Laurent universe, choosing introspection over provocation.

SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

The emotional anchor of the collection is Giovanni’s Room, James Baldwin’s seminal 1956 novel. Groundbreaking in its exploration of sexual attraction and its challenge to conventional, bourgeois post-war masculinity, the book offers Vaccarello a deeply psychological point of departure. He is particularly drawn to the tension of a single scene: David leaving Giovanni’s Paris room at dawn for the last time, exchanging desire and longing for the uncertainty of what lies ahead. From this moment emerges a familiar yet powerful Saint Laurent narrative – the morning after the night before.

SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Clothing becomes ritual. The transition from unclothed to clothed, from unbuttoned to buttoned, mirrors the act of transforming ourselves from our most exposed selves into versions ready to re-enter the world. Vaccarello translates this idea into a lean, sinuous silhouette that feels at once fragile and strong. Soft, crumpled textures carry the imprint of time – of what has been worn, and what has been loved. Sharp shoulders offer structure, cloaking vulnerability without denying its presence.

SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

There is a deliberate play of reveal and conceal: the body framed, hinted at, eroticised without ever slipping into exhibitionism. The house’s signature smoking assumes an almost armor-like authority, dispelling uncertainty and confronting the unknown. High boots anchor the silhouette, grounding it, returning it to earth.

SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Presiding over the collection is black – the most Saint Laurent of colors – chosen for its dual nature: classic yet iconoclastic, timeless yet defiant. It sharpens every line, deepens every emotion, and reinforces the collection’s quiet intensity.

SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
SAINT LAURENT FASHION SHOW MEN WINTER 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Presented in a space charged with intimacy and memory, Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2026 feels less like a show and more like a moment held in suspension. A pause between what has been and what is to come. A reflection on masculinity not as performance, but as lived experience.

More on ADVERSUS

Dior Mode Homme Winter 2026 2027

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Officine Générale’s Spring-Summer 2026 menswear show - Photo courtesy of Officine Générale

Pariviera: Officine Générale Dreams Up a Parisian Summer by the Sea

Paul Smith Autumn Winter 2025 2026 - Photo courtesy of Paul Smith

Paul Smith Autumn Winter 2025 2026

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show - Unbroken Instincts - Photo courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts

Dior Men’s Summer 2026 - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Men’s Summer 2026: A Recode of Elegance

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2026

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com