ADVERSUS | FASHION | Louis VuittonWomen’s Fall-Winter 2025 Fashion Show Collection

Louis VuittonWomen’s Fall-Winter 2025 Fashion Show Collection

The euphoria of discovery. The exhilaration of travel… The Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection reveals that rush of anonymous feelings, and the concourse…

Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Station platforms. The train. Here, we evoke a fundamental part of Louis Vuitton’s history, as well as the entire, wonderfully thought-provoking essence of that innovation from another brand-new century. The Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection pulls into a station where all emotions converge.

Impatience with the ticking of the clock. At the end of the same platform is the hopefulness of love or the melancholy of separation. The enthusiasm of departure or the comfort of return. The euphoria of discovery. The exhilaration of travel… The Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection reveals that rush of anonymous feelings, and the concourse becomes the setting for a multitude of stylistic narratives.

Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

L’Étoile du Nord, a secret station that preserves the excitement of 19th-century rail travel, springs to life anew to tell a story about transportation and the compelling dual meaning contained in that word: adventure and enchantment.

Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

The House reprises a chapter devoted to its glorious luggage, a family of soft-sided bags that accompanied the evolution of travel. Like the enduring Keepall, whose timeless shape announces L’Express, a new style defined by soft colours and fine lines.

Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

This season, Louis Vuitton collaborated with the legendary electro group Kraftwerk, whose influence continues to inspire contemporary sound. The cover of the iconic album Trans-Europe Express can be found on some looks, and that emblematic title permeates the spirit of this collection.

Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

