Bluemarble spring/summer 2025: a fusion of elegance and edge

The Bluemarble Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show dazzled attendees with its innovative approach to tailoring and design, seamlessly blending classic silhouettes with modern flair. This season, the collection is marked by a focus on elevated fabrics and evolved silhouettes that redefine contemporary chic.
Elevated tailoring
The collection showcases meticulously constructed pieces, including coats crafted from dry gray-melange wool and an ivory sailor-tuxedo suit adorned with satin detailing. Distinctive old-over pleats on tailored pants add an element of sophistication, highlighting Bluemarble’s commitment to rethinking classic menswear.
Rethinking classics
Bluemarble takes a fresh perspective on traditional items, featuring a coach jacket with a bloused back and a striped shirt lined with T-shirt cotton for a comfortable yet stylish appeal. The hybrid sleeveless hoodie-sports bib and jeans with displaced waistbands and shadow pockets further exemplify the brand’s innovative spirit, allowing for both functionality and fashion.
Lavish sportswear
In true Bluemarble fashion, the collection juxtaposes splendour with sportswear, evoking a lived-in lavish vibe. Beach shorts and denim pieces are elevated with beadwork affixed to leather, while full-length coats in black or ivory are traced with large studs, merging utility with high fashion.
Trompe l’oeil and playful embellishments
This season also features fresh interpretations of trompe l’oeil design, highlighted by the inventive “triple-layered cargo.” Witty embellishments, such as wallet chains on jeans and shirt pockets adorned with pen caps and micro crystal ink splotches, add a playful touch that resonates with the brand’s artistic vision.
Bold prints and patterns
Bluemarble’s statement print for the season reimagines camouflage with enhanced brightness, creating a striking contrast that demands attention. This striking pattern appears across various pieces, including a technical parka and a cargo jupe, emphasizing individuality and personal expression.
Statement pieces
A standout piece is the jersey jumpsuit, embellished with rhinestones and the cheeky phrase, “Are you lonely? Call me,” which also appears on the back of a warm-up jacket. This playful messaging embodies the collection’s blend of humor and high fashion.
Footwear and accessories
The debut of the Bluemarble loafer marks a significant addition to the collection, featuring a polished yet punk aesthetic. With a turned-over tongue, metal coils, and a signature plaque along the heel, these loafers come in striking patina-effect brown, ivory, and crimson hues.
Expressive, oversized accessories complement the collection beautifully, including a canvas carryall and a feather-trimmed summer chapka that add an extra layer of personality to any outfit.