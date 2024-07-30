Bluemarble Man Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo courtesy of BLUEMARBLE

Bluemarble spring/summer 2025: a fusion of elegance and edge

Bluemarble spring/summer 2025: a fusion of elegance and edge

The Bluemarble Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show dazzled attendees with its innovative approach to tailoring and design, seamlessly blending classic…

Published on
Bluemarble spring summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Bluemarble
Bluemarble spring summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Bluemarble

The Bluemarble Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show dazzled attendees with its innovative approach to tailoring and design, seamlessly blending classic silhouettes with modern flair. This season, the collection is marked by a focus on elevated fabrics and evolved silhouettes that redefine contemporary chic.

Elevated tailoring

The collection showcases meticulously constructed pieces, including coats crafted from dry gray-melange wool and an ivory sailor-tuxedo suit adorned with satin detailing. Distinctive old-over pleats on tailored pants add an element of sophistication, highlighting Bluemarble’s commitment to rethinking classic menswear.

Bluemarble spring summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Bluemarble
Bluemarble spring summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Bluemarble

Rethinking classics

Bluemarble takes a fresh perspective on traditional items, featuring a coach jacket with a bloused back and a striped shirt lined with T-shirt cotton for a comfortable yet stylish appeal. The hybrid sleeveless hoodie-sports bib and jeans with displaced waistbands and shadow pockets further exemplify the brand’s innovative spirit, allowing for both functionality and fashion.

Lavish sportswear

Bluemarble spring summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Bluemarble
Bluemarble spring summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Bluemarble

In true Bluemarble fashion, the collection juxtaposes splendour with sportswear, evoking a lived-in lavish vibe. Beach shorts and denim pieces are elevated with beadwork affixed to leather, while full-length coats in black or ivory are traced with large studs, merging utility with high fashion.

Trompe l’oeil and playful embellishments

Bluemarble spring summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Bluemarble
Bluemarble spring summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Bluemarble

This season also features fresh interpretations of trompe l’oeil design, highlighted by the inventive “triple-layered cargo.” Witty embellishments, such as wallet chains on jeans and shirt pockets adorned with pen caps and micro crystal ink splotches, add a playful touch that resonates with the brand’s artistic vision.

Bold prints and patterns

Bluemarble spring summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Bluemarble
Bluemarble spring summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Bluemarble

Bluemarble’s statement print for the season reimagines camouflage with enhanced brightness, creating a striking contrast that demands attention. This striking pattern appears across various pieces, including a technical parka and a cargo jupe, emphasizing individuality and personal expression.

Statement pieces

Bluemarble spring summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Bluemarble
Bluemarble spring summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Bluemarble

A standout piece is the jersey jumpsuit, embellished with rhinestones and the cheeky phrase, “Are you lonely? Call me,” which also appears on the back of a warm-up jacket. This playful messaging embodies the collection’s blend of humor and high fashion.

Bluemarble spring summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Bluemarble
Bluemarble spring summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Bluemarble

Footwear and accessories

The debut of the Bluemarble loafer marks a significant addition to the collection, featuring a polished yet punk aesthetic. With a turned-over tongue, metal coils, and a signature plaque along the heel, these loafers come in striking patina-effect brown, ivory, and crimson hues.

Expressive, oversized accessories complement the collection beautifully, including a canvas carryall and a feather-trimmed summer chapka that add an extra layer of personality to any outfit.

