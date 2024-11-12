Fendi Man Collection Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of FENDI

Fendi Man Collection Autumn Winter 2023 2024

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024 - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024: Exploring Beauty and Power in Fashion

Bluemarble Man Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo courtesy of BLUEMARBLE

Bluemarble Man Fall Winter 2023 2024

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 2024 Collection

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Giambattista Valli spring summer 2025. The weight of lightness

Giambattista Valli spring summer 2025. The weight of lightness

Giambattista Valli’s spring-summer 2025 collection presented in early October at Paris Fashion Week is an extraordinary exploration…

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli’s spring-summer 2025 collection presented in early October at Paris Fashion Week is an extraordinary exploration of “le poids de la légèreté,” the weight of lightness. Inspired by Milan Kundera’s concept, Valli masterfully navigates the paradox between freedom and responsibility, transience and permanence.

Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

Each piece in the collection embodies this delicate balance, creating a visual narrative that speaks of the existential weight that accompanies lightness.

Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

Valli’s obsession with beauty manifests itself in garments that seem to capture sunlight, echoing his vision of a future that transcends the past. Her work transcends mere fashion moments, focusing instead on creating an allure and silhouette that speaks without saying a word. This silent statement resonates deeply with the nomadic mind, always on the move, both physically and mentally.

Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

The collection features vibrant colors and textures, creating a harmony between the paradoxes of the human experience. Valli’s designs are not just clothes, but a celebration of the complexity of life, offering a sense of comfort and joy. The show is a testament to Valli’s commitment to creating fashion that is aesthetically pleasing and deeply meaningful.

Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

In a world often caught between nostalgia and innovation, Valli’s collection stands as a beacon of hope and beauty, urging us all to work toward a better future. His pieces remind us that while lightness may have its weight, the pursuit of this balance is what makes life magical and meaningful.

Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

More on ADVERSUS

Chloé’s Summer 2025: A Sun-Soaked Reverie

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Bianca Saunders Man Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Bianca Saunders Man Spring Summer 2025

Chloé Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Chloé

Chloé’s Summer 2025: A Sun-Soaked Reverie

DIOR MEN'S SUMMER 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Man Summer 2025

Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Neil Barrett

Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2025

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2024

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com