FENDI Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of FENDI

With FENDI’s centennial just around the corner, a sense of nostalgia reigns supreme and the future looks bright. Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director Accessories and Men’s Collection, sees FENDI as an itinerant time capsule, reflecting decades and destinations, with Italian craftsmanship its guiding star. The Spring/Summer 2025 Men’s Collection is itself a tribute to the Maison’s universal and sublimated codes predating the first FENDI men’s silhouette, unveiled in 1990.

Today, the cornerstones of the men’s wardrobe are transformed into pieces of a sartorial puzzle, activating soft expressions of contemporary masculinity through the lens of modern luxury. Once emblematic of the international elite, notions of work and leisure uniforms are deconstructed and reconstructed new in dusty colors: a mineral palette, sorbet and mist, ivory, caramel and buttermilk mingle with soft blues and natural indigo, forest green and black. Between sport and ceremony emerges the idea of the FENDI Club, its coat of arms[1] proudly displayed like a blazon on breast pocket and button.

From head to toe, the collection delights in the virtuosity of the Selleria stitch, a technique handed down to the Fendi family by Roman master saddlers in 1925. Magnified and shrunken, here it is reinterpreted as a broken pinstripe suit in jacquard and embroidered as a striped FF tone-on-tone logo on linen or sumptuous fabrics, applied as a surface on Japanese boro denim, or reduced to a minimal frame on cool wool outerwear or leather goods.

Discreet volumes whisper from the past, as in the wide fabric bomber jacket, flowing trench coat, and three-button jackets worn with cropped pants, soft on the leg. Shaped details reinvent the properties of dresses: poplin sleeves cut at the elbow can be worn short or long, polo shirt shams veer from throat to rib, and asymmetrical silk sweaters unbutton along the shoulder to create an airy modularity. Paired with pleated shorts, long shirts with silk regimental gravatte and patch pockets are worn under short summer jackets in tonal combinations of linen, leather, checked Madras cotton, and ultra-light suede.

Accessories for the Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection recall the season’s obsession with Saddlery, from the ISeeU Soft Peekaboo and soft diagonal shoppers, to the new Baguette Double crossbody bag with zipper closure and a patchwork Baguette created from multicolored cutouts from FENDI ateliers. Festoon stitch details enrich the contrasting FENDI Force sneakers along with technical-soled loafers and soft slip-ons in patent leather or embroidered with waxed thread.