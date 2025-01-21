Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts

An expression of instinct. The Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explores human nature, basic instincts, as a tool for fundamental human creativity. Unlearned reactions, automatic responses. Primitive urges.
Romance shapes the collection – but it is the premise of romance as a movement, the elevation of emotion and passion above the rational. Contrived decisions are abandoned in favor of the truth and honesty of spontaneous choice. In the instinctual, a new sophistication and an intimate, savage elegance can be discovered.
Unpremeditated contrasts result in unexpected and seductive combinations – clothing a body through instinct, unbroken by constraint of reason. In dress, this leads to an urge for security, for intimacy. Cinematic references provoke universal memories, impulsively recalled.
Natural and immediate gestures reflect our raw humanity. Shearling becomes a layer of sensual security, worn inside and out, and knitwear is adorned with metal symbols without specific meaning, like amulets – in a way, protecting us.
The show space by AMO transforms the Fondazione Prada’s Deposito in another exploration of contrast. A raw industrial metal structure collides against tactile carpet, originally designed by Catherine Martin, the presence of each shifting and enriching our perception of the other. Within, a series of levels divide the space, contradicting the scale of the monumental hall, the shifting lighting and atmosphere echoing filmic scenes.
Evoking intimacies – the closeness of a club – these become representative of places for the most direct of human instincts, our need to come together.