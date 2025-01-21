Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai

Paco Rabanne Fall winter 2023 Fashion show - Photo Courtesy of Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne Fall Winter 2023 Fashion show

PRADA FALL/WINTER 2023 MENSWEAR SHOW - Photo Courtesy of Prada

PRADA FALL/WINTER 2023 MENSWEAR SHOW – LET’S TALK ABOUT CLOTHES

DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection - Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts

An expression of instinct. The Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explores human nature, basic instincts, as

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show - Unbroken Instincts - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

An expression of instinct. The Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explores human nature, basic instincts, as a tool for fundamental human creativity. Unlearned reactions, automatic responses. Primitive urges.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show - Unbroken Instincts - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Romance shapes the collection – but it is the premise of romance as a movement, the elevation of emotion and passion above the rational. Contrived decisions are abandoned in favor of the truth and honesty of spontaneous choice. In the instinctual, a new sophistication and an intimate, savage elegance can be discovered.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show - Unbroken Instincts - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Unpremeditated contrasts result in unexpected and seductive combinations – clothing a body through instinct, unbroken by constraint of reason. In dress, this leads to an urge for security, for intimacy. Cinematic references provoke universal memories, impulsively recalled.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show - Unbroken Instincts - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show - Unbroken Instincts - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Natural and immediate gestures reflect our raw humanity. Shearling becomes a layer of sensual security, worn inside and out, and knitwear is adorned with metal symbols without specific meaning, like amulets – in a way, protecting us.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show - Unbroken Instincts - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

The show space by AMO transforms the Fondazione Prada’s Deposito in another exploration of contrast. A raw industrial metal structure collides against tactile carpet, originally designed by Catherine Martin, the presence of each shifting and enriching our perception of the other. Within, a series of levels divide the space, contradicting the scale of the monumental hall, the shifting lighting and atmosphere echoing filmic scenes.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show - Unbroken Instincts - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Evoking intimacies – the closeness of a club – these become representative of places for the most direct of human instincts, our need to come together.

More on ADVERSUS

Prada Women’s Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show: Infinite Present

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection - photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection

FENDI Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of FENDI

FENDI Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025 - Photo courtesy of Moschino

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men's Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men’s Collection

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2025

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com