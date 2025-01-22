Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2025 Collection 2026

Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2025 Collection 2026

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection, a collaboration between Pharrell Williams and NIGO, combines streetwear roots with dandy elegance

Published on
LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S FALL-WINTER 2025 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection, a collaboration between Pharrell Williams and NIGO, combines streetwear roots with dandy elegance, reinterpreting history through a telescope to the future. This collection is a tribute to the friendship between the two creatives and their shared background in streetwear, with a strong nod to NIGO’s home country of Japan.

The LVERS philosophy is central to the collection, promoting a creative ecosystem that celebrates discernment, savoir-faire and travel, with a cast that represents future generations. Silhouettes recall the early 2000s but are projected into the future, combining workwear and sportswear with technical and artisanal details, transforming traditional garments into expressions of contemporary style.

Louis Vuitton iconography is revisited with Japanese motifs and techniques, such as the Monogram Dandy that combines the floral logo with shippo weaving techniques, or the Dandy Dornier that draws inspiration from tea ceremonies. New motifs include the damoflage Cherry Blossom and the Cherry Blossom Paris/Fuji, both evocative of cherry blossoms and rich in crystal details.

Colors range from classic men’s wardrobe shades to more vibrant rockabilly hues, with abundant use of camouflage and natural patterns, including leopard prints and leaf-inspired jacquards. Bags are a key element, with three new designs celebrating the union between Pharrell and NIGO, such as the Dornier Phriendship and Dornier Scribbles, which feature unique patterns and Japanese inspirations.

Speedy bags are reimagined in calfskin leather in colors such as yuzu yellow and sakura pink, with special editions celebrating Japanese craft techniques. On The Road and workwear-inspired bags enhance the offerings with a touch of functionality and style.

Pharrell Williams collaborates with artist Azuma Makoto to create innovative trunks with real flowers set in transparent acrylic, combining eternity and fragility. Footwear, such as LV ButterSoft sneakers and various boots, reflect a modern dandyism, while LV FROG and Worker sunglasses update the concept of accessories with futuristic designs.

Accessories include hats, socks, and gloves with unique details, such as silhouettes of Pharrell’s and NIGO’s faces on the gloves, and LV Frog belts with buckles inspired by the Maison’s trunks. This collection not only pays homage to the shared history of the two designers but also to Japanese culture and craftsmanship, creating a dialogue between past and future through fashion and art.

