ADVERSUS | FASHION | Prada Women’s Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show: Infinite Present

Prada Women’s Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show: Infinite Present

The theme of the collection was a journey through the centuries, mixing the old with the new in a cocktail of contradictions and innovations

Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Prada

Welcome to the age of hyperinformation, an age in which we are constantly bombarded by a stream of content. Our online experience is orchestrated by algorithms, but Prada reminds us that human beings do not allow themselves to be pigeonholed into predefined logics. Prada’s spring summer 2025 collection is a celebration of individuality, a dialogue between the order of machines and the chaos of human creativity.

Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Prada

Each look in the fashion show is a universe unto itself, reflecting the complexity of the present. Prada mixed styles from different eras, challenging any notion of linear time in fashion. Here, the concept of the superhero emerges as a symbol of the transformative power of the individual, where every choice becomes an act of free will, an ode to plurality.

Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Women’s Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Prada

The theme of the collection was a journey through the centuries, mixing the old with the new in a cocktail of contradictions and innovations. We saw Gothic influences twisting silhouettes, with stiletto heels and asymmetrical collars adding a touch of dark chic.

Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Prada

Sportswear has found a new life, but not as we know it. Details such as threads in shirt collars created unusual angles, blurring the lines between casual and haute couture.

Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Prada

Accessories were undisputed protagonists. Gusseted bags won everyone’s heart, while geometric sunglasses introduced an element of surprise and modernity.

Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Prada
Prada Women's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Prada

The footwear? A veritable playground of styles. Classic models were revisited to fit the modern wardrobe, offering a wide range of options that perfectly complemented the eclectic aesthetic of the collection.

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini: spring summer 2025 collection

