Yasmin Wijnaldum, another Dutch Supermodel

Yasmin Wijnaldum @ Paris Fashion Week FW 24/25 – Photo ADVERSUS

Yasmin is of Surinamese and Dutch descent. Growing up in Amsterdam, Yasmin developed an early interest in fashion and modeling. However, it wasn’t until she was 16 that she took her first steps into the modeling world. Encouraged by her friends and family, she decided to participate in the Elite Model Look competition in 2014, a decision that would change her life forever.

Yasmin’s participation in the Elite Model Look competition quickly caught the attention of scouts and industry professionals. Although she did not win, her potential was undeniable, and she soon signed with Elite Model Management. Her career took off rapidly, and it wasn’t long before she was walking the runways for some of the biggest names in fashion.

Her debut season in 2015 saw her walking for high-profile designers such as Prada, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Valentino. This impressive start showcased her versatility and ability to command the runway, traits that would define her career.

Yasmin Wijnaldum’s breakthrough moment came in 2018 when she was featured in the prestigious Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This iconic runway opened doors for her in the industry and exposed her to a global audience. The show instantly brought her international recognition and solidified her status as a prominent figure in the fashion scene. Since her debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway, Yasmin has become a sought-after model, appearing in various editorial and advertising campaigns for luxury brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Michael Kors.

From 2017 to 2019, she was listed as one of Models’ “Top 50” models and was also ranked on its former “Top Sexiest” list. In 2018, she was ranked on the Business of Fashion’s annual list of 500 people shaping the fashion industry. Yasmin has graced the covers of prestigious magazines such as Vogue Japan, Vogue Germany, and Vogue Mexico, among others. She has also walked the runway for renowned designers like Valentino, Chloé, Giambattista Valli, Kenzo, and Loewe. And more. Many more. The photos we publish on this page were taken immediately after the Stella McCartney Fall winter 2024 2025 Show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Yasmin is fluent in Dutch and English, and she also speaks some Spanish. Outside of modeling, Yasmin has a deep love for music. She often shares her favorite tracks and playlists with her followers on social media, and she enjoys playing the piano in her free time. While Yasmin’s career continues to soar, she remains grounded and focused on her long-term goals. She has expressed interest in pursuing acting and expanding her horizons beyond modeling. Additionally, she is passionate about giving back to her community and has been involved in various charitable initiatives.

