Bianca Saunders Man Spring Summer 2025

Bianca Saunders Man Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Bianca Saunders’ Spring Summer 25 collection, “The Hotel,” is a fascinating exploration of character creation and rediscovery. Inspired by acclaimed photojournalist Bradley Smith’s photographs of a Jamaican resort in the 1940s and his book ‘Escape to the West Indies: A Guidebook to the Islands of the Caribbean,’ Saunders delves into her devotion to world-building and her practice of expanding the possibilities of menswear.

The collection features refined opulence and vibrant craftsmanship, subverting classic tailoring with unique silhouettes and prints. Notable pieces include a wool-cotton evening jacket with a narrow shawl lapel, a cotton-twill button-down shirt with a concealed placket featuring a plastic cornucopia print, and a wool-blend jacket with a shrunken shoulder and back gussets.

Homages to Saunders’ heritage are evident throughout the collection, such as the dazzling sequin fleece tracksuit reminiscent of the Jamaican night sky and the cropped pleated shirt and mid-length skort, a nod to a Jamaican schoolgirl uniform. The collection also includes vinyl bags with leather straps and oversized jersey Y-neck tanks featuring kitsch slogans.

Continuing their partnership from last season, Bianca Saunders uses responsible fabrics from the LVMH-backed platform Nona Source to create the collection. The collection also features a footwear collaboration with the Portuguese Association of Footwear and Leather Goods, manufactured by Valuni, which includes six styles ranging from leather mid-length boots to square-toed knit slip-ons.

Overall, Bianca Saunders’ “The Hotel” collection is a thought-provoking and visually stunning representation of her world-building capabilities and her dedication to reimagining menswear.