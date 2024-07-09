Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Dana Smith: a journey through cultures and catwalks

Dana Smith: a journey through cultures and catwalks

One of the models we see frequently during our ‘model style’ shoots at the Fashion Weeks in Paris and in Milano is Dana Smith.

ADVERSUS
Published on
Dana Smith - Photo ADVERSUS
Dana Smith – Photo ADVERSUS

One of the models we see frequently during our ‘model style’ shoots at the Fashion Weeks in Paris and in Milano is Dana Smith.

Dana, born in Bristol, UK, spent a significant part of her childhood in New Delhi, India. This cross-continental upbringing, spanning 13 years, allowed her to immerse herself in Indian culture and become fluent in Hindi. Upon returning to the UK, she completed her education, excelling in both academics and sports.

Dana Smith - Photo ADVERSUS
Dana Smith – Photo ADVERSUS

Dana’s big adventure into the fashion world began with her debut on the Loewe Spring/Summer 2022 runway. Since then, she has graced the runways for prestigious brands including Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Fendi, Hermès, Ferragamo, Rabanne, Dolce&Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Valentino. You can also see her on the covers of the most famous fashion magazines, from Vogue to i-D, W magazine.

Dana Smith - Photo ADVERSUS
Dana Smith – Photo ADVERSUS
Dana Smith - Photo ADVERSUS
Dana Smith – Photo ADVERSUS

Her Mother Agency is Storm Management, London, and her agencies are Society Management in new York, Ford Models Paris, Fabrica Milano Management.

Dana Smith - Photo ADVERSUS
Dana Smith – Photo ADVERSUS

