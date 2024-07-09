Dana Smith: a journey through cultures and catwalks

One of the models we see frequently during our ‘model style’ shoots at the Fashion Weeks in Paris and in Milano is Dana Smith.

Dana, born in Bristol, UK, spent a significant part of her childhood in New Delhi, India. This cross-continental upbringing, spanning 13 years, allowed her to immerse herself in Indian culture and become fluent in Hindi. Upon returning to the UK, she completed her education, excelling in both academics and sports.

Dana’s big adventure into the fashion world began with her debut on the Loewe Spring/Summer 2022 runway. Since then, she has graced the runways for prestigious brands including Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Fendi, Hermès, Ferragamo, Rabanne, Dolce&Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Valentino. You can also see her on the covers of the most famous fashion magazines, from Vogue to i-D, W magazine.

Her Mother Agency is Storm Management, London, and her agencies are Society Management in new York, Ford Models Paris, Fabrica Milano Management.