Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

The ISSEY MIYAKE Spring Summer 2025 collection, “The Beauty of Paper” is an investigation of paper, the ubiquitous material used in everyday living, including washi (traditional Japanese paper), to explore not only its textural qualities but the feelings it evokes.

Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

What is it about paper that makes us feel at ease? Starting with this question, the research and development of the collection focused on the history, making, and craft of paper. These findings inspired the materials, techniques, and designs through a variety of experimental sartorial studies. The garments created this way honor the work of craftspeople, manifested through an array of textures. They convey the qualities and the poetry found in paper that are relevant to modern times and at the same time resonate with the primitive past.

Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

The stools used at the venue are created from cylinders of compressed sheets of paper—the byproduct of the ISSEY MIYAKE pleating technology. The cylinders, intended for easy recycling, are cut at a certain height, an adaptation for guest use. The marbling of its cross section resembles the tree rings found in a log, suggesting the passing of time.

Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Collection Series:

Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

EAU

Inspired by water and the concept of a piece of cloth, featuring soft, transparent woven fabric creating fluid draping that resembles flowing, glistening water. KAMIKO

Traditional Japanese paper garments made from 100% fine hemp fibers, representing a ten-century-old craft reimagined in contemporary designs. EASE AND EASED

A woven series mirroring kamiko designs, using hemp yarn warp and blended mohair-wool weft, creating light, airy silhouettes that lay flat like paper. FOLD TO FORM

Three-dimensional folded designs using innovative washi-rayon-silk fabric with stretch properties, combining angular silhouettes with body-fitting suppleness. WEAR AND WORN

Seamlessly knitted dual-garment pieces in cotton-polyester yarn, offering multiple wearing possibilities through creative reversibility. HEMPEN

100% hemp woven series with modern functionality coating, honoring traditional paper and clothing materials. PRESSED FLORA

Delicate prints featuring springtime flowers and leaves, reflecting the pressed flower process through intentional fabric texturing. CLOTH AND CORD

Raw, primitive construction using whole fabric pieces, enhanced by cotton cord ties, featuring stretch-linen yarn blend. SHADE AND SHADED

Pleated series with diagonal folding and partial pleating, balancing washi paper transparency with structured pleats. PAPER BAG

Functional accessories inspired by paper bags, constructed with washi-blend yarn for durability and paper-like texture.