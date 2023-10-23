Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear - Photo Courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear

Moschino Women's Fall/Winter 2023 collection - Photo courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection

Yohji Yamamoto pour HOMME AW23-24 Collection - Photo courtesy of Yohji Yamamoto

Yohji Yamamoto pour HOMME AW23-24 Collection

FENDI COUTURE AUTUMN/WINTER 2023 - Photo courtesy of FENDI

FENDI COUTURE AUTUMN/WINTER 2023

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini Summer 2024

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini Summer 2024

Sophisticated, spontaneous, intelligent… the key adjectives to describe the women Lorenzo Serafini imagined while designing his Spring/Summer 2024 collection for the Philosophy brand.

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on

Sophisticated, spontaneous, intelligent… the key adjectives to describe the women Lorenzo Serafini imagined while designing his Spring/Summer 2024 collection for the Philosophy brand.

In line with a creative journey that began a year ago, the Designer unveils a lineup rooted in the desire to create something real and credible. Beauty, elegance, and femininity remain the primary goals, achieved through work that, leaving out a more decorative vein, focuses on design, consistently guided by a skilled and conscious creative hand.

A contemporary version of the female protagonist from the cult movie Basic Instinct, played by Sharon Stone, inspires the strong, direct personalities envisioned by Lorenzo Serafini. When worn, the clothes come to life with grace and naturalness. A harmoniously balanced play of contrasts helps communicate a message of contemporary sophistication and coolness. Essentiality is celebrated consistently, leaving room for imagination and fantasy.

Tailoring is deconstructed and airy. Layering, executed with an ever delicate hand, adds an interesting touch. Women’s draped jersey dresses tell of a spontaneous elegance that is never contrived.

The lightness of the fabrics, including wool voile, cotton and linen canvas, impalpable nylon and cotton poplin, is enhanced by the palette that expresses the Designer’s refined and delicate color sensibility.

Tones of pistachio, banana and pink alternate with warm, enveloping chocolate tones and graphic touches of black. Finding a place in the collection is a pattern of irregular stripes with a painterly feel that seem to have faded from the sun – memories of an endless summer.

Adding a sophisticated touch to the look, the soft clutches, offered in a small and large version, reveal a retro-inspired design, while the footwear, developed in collaboration with London-based shoe brand Malone Souliers, underscores the spirit of the collection characterized by essential yet seductive femininity.

More on ADVERSUS

Stella McCartney Summer 2024 Ready to Wear Collection

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Nina Ricci Fall/Winter 2023 collection - Photo Courtesy of Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci Fall/Winter 2023: A New Beginning

N21 Fall/Winter 2023-24 Collection - Photo Courtesy of N21

N21 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection

FENDI COUTURE AUTUMN/WINTER 2023 - Photo courtesy of FENDI

FENDI COUTURE AUTUMN/WINTER 2023

Valentino L'École Spring Summer 2024 - Photo courtesy of Valentino

Valentino L’École Spring Summer 2024

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 1999 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com