For this Dior autumn-winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear show, Maria Grazia Chiuri has reflected on the transitional era of the late 1960s, when fashion left the atelier to conquer the world

Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Dior
Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Dior

For this Dior autumn-winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear show, Maria Grazia Chiuri has reflected on the transitional era of the late 1960s, when fashion left the atelier to conquer the world. Hence the birth in 1967 of Miss Dior, a women’s line that introduced ready-to-wear and was entrusted by Marc Bohan to his assistant Philippe Guibourgé.

The challenge for fashion then was to make dresses that could be reproduced and were, above all, suited to a pace of life where imagination was paramount.

Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Dior
Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Dior

In the dynamic context of an increasingly complex and ever-changing society, there was a shift from the landscape of the body to that of the globe. Thus, visual culture brought together art, fashion, architecture, and music to devise a spontaneous fresco, an unprecedented form of expression.

Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Dior
Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Dior

Gabriella Crespi, a fascinating source of inspiration for Marc Bohan, was an artist and designer, a cosmopolitan creator and, for Maria Grazia Chiuri, symbolizes that pioneering generation of independent women determined to make a name for themselves through their work. Many of her objects and artistic pieces, contributed to the success of Dior addresses over those years.

Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Dior
Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Dior

