Celine Women Winter 2024. La collection de l'arc de triomphe

Celine Women Winter 2024. La collection de l’arc de triomphe

“La collection de l’Arc de Triomphe” looks back at the 1960s, the golden age of Celine, recapturing the origins and the spirit of the house with…

Celine Woman Fall Winter 2024 2025 - Photo courtesy of CELINE
Celine Woman Fall Winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of CELINE

In 1971 Celine Vipiana finds herself on Place de l’Etoile after her car broke down when she noticed the chain link encircling the Arc de Triomphe, a decorative pattern that would soon become Celine’s monogram. In 2018, upon his arrival at Celine, Hedi Slimane redesigns this historical emblem with a modernist approach and names it “Triomphe” – a motif that now reappears collection after collection.

“La collection de l’Arc de Triomphe” looks back at the 1960s, the golden age of Celine, recapturing the origins and the spirit of the house with the two piece “coordinates” looks and authentic reweaved materials. The ready-to-wear is combined with hand embroideredcouture pieces. The felt caps are a 60’s transposition of the Celine classic basecall cap.

Upon arriving at Celine in 2018, Hedi Slimane reintroduced a new version of the house’s “Triomphe” emblem, appearing on the Triomphe Bag which he designed on his first day. The Triomphe would soon become the house’s new classic bag, one that embodies the very essence and values of the couture house.

