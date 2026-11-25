Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Antonio Marras

For Spring Summer 2027, Antonio Marras imagines the morning after a night of celebration: party clothes are still being worn, sea salt lingers on the skin, sprigs of myrtle are caught in the hair, and nobody has found the time, or the inclination, to change. The party is still going. Perhaps it never really ended.

The collection unfolds through memories and materials, layers and encounters, contrasts and unexpected combinations. Lace meets precious fabrics, hand-sewn memories meet sculptural surfaces. Everyday elements pass through Marras’s imagination and emerge transformed into couture.

The colours and textures of a summer morning

Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Antonio Marras

The midday light sets the tone for the collection’s colour palette. Honey, cream, sand and nude form its foundation, illuminated by golden reflections and stone shades. Powder pink and pale blue gradually give way to ecru, military green and mud, before reaching absolute black. These are the colours of the earth, of sunlight and of the night slowly making room for the day.

Stripes, checks and a reworked camouflage appear across the fabrics, alongside painterly flowers that look as though a hand has brushed against the garments, leaving behind a trace, a memory, a splash of colour. Inlays, embroidery, aerodynamic pleats, crystal embellishments and tactile patches run through clothing, bags and shoes, creating a visual continuity between the body and its surroundings.

The collection plays with the meeting of contrasting materials. The lightness of silk, chiffon, organza, tulle, macramé and Chantilly lace, and satin encounters the structure of lightweight wool, poplin, leather, brocade, jacquard and sequins. Transparency and fluidity coexist with more defined constructions, while different weights and textures give the garments their character.

Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Antonio Marras

Knitwear wraps around the body, while denim retains its everyday, earthy character. The deconstructed parka undergoes a more unexpected transformation, becoming a couture garment. Its original functional identity fades, but its memory remains.

Clothes that carry the night into the day

The garments seem to belong to people who have made their way through the night and found themselves the following morning still dressed for the same party. Layers suggest chance encounters. Embroidery holds memories, crystals catch the sunlight, and lace appears to have come from an old family trousseau, arriving to meet contemporary materials.

There is a particular kind of beauty here, one that makes no attempt to achieve perfection. It lives in the unexpected, in the juxtaposition of different elements, in the marks left by time and in the gestures of the hand. The collection’s character emerges through these details, where the past and present meet without losing their individual identities.

Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Antonio Marras

Accessories follow the same direction. The bags, soft yet structured, designed to be carried by hand or over the shoulder, come in white, plum and black. Their construction is defined by spherical metal details, sharply shaped flaps, embroidered surfaces and three-dimensional workmanship.

Footwear brings another set of contrasts. Pointed slingbacks appear in mud, powder pink, burgundy and black, decorated with delicate light-catching embroidery, studs and multicoloured crystals. Classic loafers are revisited, retaining the memory of their original shape while absorbing the materials and visual language of the collection.

Jewellery as part of the story

Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Antonio Marras

Jewellery occupies a special place in the collection. These pieces are conceived as something more than accessories: they become part of the narrative itself.

A new collaboration brings Antonio Marras and Giovanni Raspini together in a dialogue between two creative worlds connected by their relationship with traditional craftsmanship, territory, nature, memory and materials. For this collection, Giovanni Raspini interprets Marras’s universe through jewellery created to accompany the runway looks and become an integral part of their story.

Darkened bronze, worked through the lost-wax micro-casting technique, meets hard stones, minerals, feathers, mother-of-pearl scales, papier-mâché, resins, fabrics and lace. Sardinian traditional masks, flowers, geckos, bucrania, seaweed and other figures drawn from the island’s natural world and mythological heritage are transformed into sculptural, wearable forms.

The jewellery created for the show consists of unique pieces. They enter into the garments, becoming ornaments, talismans and vessels of memory. Each one feels like another fragment of the celebration, something to be carried away from the party and kept.

Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Antonio Marras

A Sardinian celebration in the heart of Milan

For Spring Summer 2027, Antonio Marras brings this dream into the heart of Milan, choosing a setting that briefly takes on a completely different character. Giardino Vincenzo Muccioli becomes an improvised piazza, a table laid for a meal, an imagined corner of Sardinia in the middle of the city. An open space filled with light, people and encounters.

The runway gradually loses its boundaries and merges with the world around it. The city enters the story, bringing its sounds, footsteps, faces and everyday life, continuing as the celebration begins. For the first time, the party is not reserved solely for those who have received an invitation. It belongs to those passing by, those who stop to look, and those who want to be part of it.

The show opens itself to the city, turning the audience into part of the narrative. The scene recalls the guests arriving one after another at the great table in Alghero, without anyone having to ask whether there is room for them. There is always another place to be set.

Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Antonio Marras

The clothes move through this landscape as though they have travelled from somewhere far away, bringing with them the sea breeze, the earth, the scent of myrtle and the midday light that seems to leave room for nothing else.

A real celebration needs no doors.

That is how Antonio Marras imagines his party: something to encounter in the street, to observe from close by, to walk through without knowing whether one has actually been invited. A table that keeps growing to welcome whoever arrives. A wedding that does not end with the word yes. A dream that, instead of waking, decides to stay. The party is not over. Perhaps it never will be.