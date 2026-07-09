The night belongs to those willing to surrender to fantasy. In the world of ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27, mysterious figures emerge from

ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27 – Photo courtesy of Elie Saab

The night belongs to those willing to surrender to fantasy. In the world of ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27, mysterious figures emerge from the shadows, their masked faces catching the glow of lamplight before slipping quietly back into darkness. Every glittering turn reveals another astonishing transformation, as reality loosens its grip and imagination takes centre stage.

This is a collection built around the allure of metamorphosis. Bold spirits and brilliant personalities gather beneath an enchanted sky, embracing their most theatrical dreams in a setting where nothing remains fixed for long. Every silhouette, every fabric, every detail carries the promise of becoming something unexpected.

ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27 – Photo courtesy of Elie Saab

The magic begins with couture that seems to defy its own materiality. A sheer sweep of opaline organza, scattered with pearls, evokes the drifting softness of a Magritte cloud, suspended between dream and sky. Elsewhere, a sensuous fishtail silhouette in vibrant magenta silk unfurls like a Dali rose, turning the body itself into a work of surrealist art. These are garments that move beyond decoration, inviting the imagination to see something entirely new with every glance.

Colour itself refuses to stand still. As each look catches the light, mercurial tones shift almost imperceptibly. Lilac melts into silver, while deep blue softens into blush, creating a wardrobe that appears to change with every movement. The effect is both elusive and captivating, lending the collection an air of constant transformation that echoes the dreamlike atmosphere surrounding it.

ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27 – Photo courtesy of Elie Saab

That sense of fluidity extends into the construction of the garments. Fabrics are draped, twisted and sculpted into organic forms, allowing couture to take on a life of its own. The collection’s muses become calla lilies, twilit skies and midnight swans, their silhouettes shaped by nature and imagination in equal measure. Each look suggests a different identity waiting just beneath the surface, ready to emerge as the evening unfolds.

ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27 – Photo courtesy of Elie Saab

Freed from the certainties of daylight, the collection celebrates hidden dimensions of personality. Within this enchanted setting, every guest is invited to embrace the many versions of themselves that exist beyond the ordinary. The silhouettes move effortlessly between softness and authority, offering a wardrobe that is as ethereal as it is commanding.

Flowing goddess gowns in delicate pastel shades embody the timeless elegance that has become synonymous with ELIE SAAB. Their graceful movement contrasts with the dramatic presence of wine-red velvet ballgowns and sculptural black winged columns, each expressing a fierce and unmistakable strength. Together, they create a dialogue between delicacy and power without ever sacrificing refinement.

ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27 – Photo courtesy of Elie Saab

Powerful femininity runs through every chapter of the collection. Embellished corsets define the body with confidence, while dramatic trains extend each silhouette into sweeping gestures of theatrical elegance. Alongside them, sharply tailored tuxedos designed for both women and men reinforce the collection’s liminal spirit, blurring familiar distinctions while embracing the freedom found between convention and fantasy.

ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27 – Photo courtesy of Elie Saab

Accessories become essential players in this extraordinary spectacle. Intricately sculpted headpieces rise like wearable sculptures, while otherworldly masks conceal and reveal in equal measure. Paired with complementary looks, they transform each wearer into a living work of art, completing the illusion that couture has stepped beyond the runway and into an enchanted masquerade.

ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27 – Photo courtesy of Elie Saab

As the evening reaches its most dazzling moment, the bride appears. Her entrance brings the dream to its luminous conclusion. A bodice shaped in a curve of molten iridescence catches every flicker of light, while shimmering skirts layered in champagne, crystal and pale gold seem almost weightless as they move. She radiates mystery as much as brilliance, embodying the collection’s fascination with beauty that cannot be fully explained.

ELIE SAAB Haute Couture AW27 unfolds like a sequence of breathtaking illusions, each look dissolving seamlessly into the next. Throughout the collection, enigmatic glamour reigns, and couture exists in the captivating space where reality and fantasy become impossible to separate. It is an invitation to enter a world where dreams remain untamed, transformation never ends, and elegance reveals its most mysterious form.