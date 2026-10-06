Valentino Spring Summer 2027. The clothes we may never wear

A fashion collection can hold more than clothes to be worn: silhouettes, images and possibilities for lives that may never exist.

Valentino Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Valentino

Every season, clothes are conceived and made for very different lives. Some will cross the space of a show only once. Others will continue to exist mainly through the images that preserve their brief appearance. Some will enter wardrobes and remain almost untouched, kept like relics.

A garment does not necessarily need to be worn to become part of a life. Its existence can unfold in the gaze, in memory or in an image, before it ever reaches the body. A piece can stay with us as something seen, remembered and imagined, even when it never becomes part of what we actually wear.

Valentino Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Valentino

That is why the value of clothes cannot be measured only through their use. A collection can also be understood as a reserve of forms, silhouettes and aesthetic sensibilities, offering different ways of imagining the body and the lives that might inhabit those clothes.

Some of these possibilities will become reality. Others may never do so. Yet the garments retain their presence, even when they remain unworn. Their meaning extends beyond the moment in which they are presented and beyond the question of whether someone will eventually take them home.

Beyond the show

Valentino Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Valentino

A fashion show can therefore be seen as a kind of visual archive: a place where possibilities are gathered and made visible, including those that may never be fully realised.

The clothes presented in a show do not all have to lead towards the same destination. Some may become part of everyday wardrobes. Others may live primarily through photographs and memories of the collection. Others may remain almost untouched, preserved as objects whose value lies partly in the fact that they were made possible.

Valentino Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Valentino

What matters is not only what a garment becomes, but also what it makes imaginable. A silhouette can suggest a life without becoming part of one. A particular way of dressing the body can exist as an idea, even if it is never translated into everyday wear.

Fashion can hold onto those possibilities. A collection creates a space in which forms, sensitivities, silhouettes and ways of inhabiting the body can exist side by side. Some will be realised; others will remain open.

The lives we could have lived

Valentino Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Valentino

There is something quietly powerful in the clothes we know we may never wear. They can speak to us about lives we might have lived without turning that possibility into regret.

Their presence offers something closer to a promise: the possibility of another way of appearing, moving and inhabiting the world. Even when a garment remains unworn, the fact that it exists makes the field of possibility a little wider.

Valentino Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Valentino

Valentino Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Valentino

Perhaps part of the pleasure of fashion lies precisely there. Not every garment needs to become an everyday object. Some clothes can remain images, memories or possibilities — glimpses of worlds that do not yet exist, or perhaps never will.