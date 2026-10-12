CELINE Summer 2027 at Paris Fashion Week: Michael Rider and the emotional side of fashion

Celine Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Celine

At CELINE’s Summer 2027 show in Paris, getting dressed was about more than putting together an outfit. Feelings, personal expression and the pleasure of clothes shaped the collection, presented on 3 October 2026 at the Musée des Archives Nationales. For creative director Michael Rider, the starting point was emotional dressing: the connection between what we wear and how we feel.

The show notes offered a revealing phrase: a sense of calm when you need it, alongside the energy we get from each other. That idea ran through a collection in which familiar pieces met more expressive details. Elegance remained, but there was room for spontaneity, too. The show opened with a little black dress, cut with a plunging V-neck and a softly defined waist. A familiar silhouette, certainly. Its proportions gave it character. Black tailoring followed, with relaxed trousers, pronounced shoulders and accessories that unsettled the expected combinations.

Celine Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Celine

Across 71 looks, Rider moved between polished tailoring, everyday separates, eveningwear and decorative pieces. Narrow chinos appeared alongside voluminous balloon trousers. Dresses came in satin, printed fabrics and embellished mini silhouettes. There was no single mood to impose on the wardrobe, and no need for one.

Celine Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Celine

Black, white and softer tones formed the collection’s quieter base. Then came red, fuchsia, cobalt blue, yellow and silver. Colour interrupted the familiar silhouettes, sometimes through an entire garment, sometimes through a single accessory.

The change could be immediate. The details were just as telling. Floral embroidery, decorative outerwear, beaded jewellery and a large patchwork bag brought a more expressive touch. Hair ribbons and oversized earrings added personality. So did unexpected footwear combinations. A tailored jacket or a simple dress could take on a different character depending on how it was worn.

Celine Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Celine

Bohemian references appeared in printed yellow dresses, scarf-inspired patterns and floral embellishments. Structured jackets and relaxed trousers brought the look back towards the city. Eveningwear had its place, too, from little black dresses to a beaded micro dress. Even the more elaborate pieces belonged to a wardrobe that included familiar, practical clothes.

Celine Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Celine

Since becoming CELINE’s creative director, Rider has worked with a mix of Parisian polish, ease and experimentation. Summer 2027 continues along that path. Precise tailoring sits alongside sportswear influences and bohemian details, while the clothes invite different combinations and ways of wearing them. Personal taste does much of the work.

Celine Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Celine

Emotional dressing gives the collection its central idea. Clothes can offer calm, express a mood or draw energy from the people around us. Rider gives that idea a physical form through contrasts: restrained tailoring against vivid colour, simple dresses alongside elaborate embellishment. The clothes leave space for the wearer to decide what feels right.

Celine Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Celine

At Paris Fashion Week, CELINE Summer 2027 made a case for personal expression through dressing. There is precision in the tailoring, playfulness in the accessories and freedom in the way the pieces can be combined. The collection leaves one question open: how much of a look belongs to the designer, and how much emerges only when someone makes it their own?