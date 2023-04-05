Maison Kitsuné ”Daytime Tails” in Collaboration with Olympia Le-Tan – Photo Alice Hawkins Courtesy of Maison Kitsuné

To celebrate its arrival to the city this April, the brand presents ‘Sweet Souvenirs’, a story by Maison Kitsuné and Hotel Olympia.

Maison Kitsuné Spring-Summer 2023: Explore Everywhere
To celebrate its arrival to the city this April, the brand presents ‘Sweet Souvenirs’, a story by Maison Kitsuné and Hotel Olympia. Through a playful exploration of Parisian clichés photographed by Anton Gottlob – candy-coloured poodles and supersized macarons offer the cues for a collection which subverts notions of vacation kitsch.

The trademarks of tourism are translated into a complete summer wardrobe with a tongue-in-cheek energy.

Maison Kitsuné Spring-Summer 2023: Explore Everywhere
For Spring-Summer 2023, Maison Kitsuné presents a campaign in three parts – an immersive adventure through their universe, stopping in three destinations: an otherworldly utopia, a fantastical outdoors, and an imagined cityscape.

From January to April, follow Maison Kitsuné in its exploration of everywhere, liberated from the confines of reality: a world which deserves to be discovered, and which showcases the irreverent ease, optimistic outlook and utilitarian practicality which define the brand.

Maison Kitsuné Spring-Summer 2023: Explore Everywhere
The clothing proudly resides in each destination: amongst the outsized cacti of a rainbow-tiled meadow; the clifftops of a great outdoors; the centre of a city.

Maison Kitsuné Spring-Summer 2023: Explore Everywhere
In each space, the collection expresses a different part of its personality – from the playful sensibility expressed in a hedonistic utopia, to an adventurous pragmatism suited to a natural vista.

This is a poetic celebration of escapism and exploration, from the country to the city – and the places in between. A brand defined by its consistent curiosity about the world, and its ability to adapt to every environment, Maison Kitsuné finds its home everywhere.

Maison Kitsuné Spring-Summer 2023: Explore Everywhere
This April, discover the third and final stop of the Maison Kitsuné journey. Destination: Paris

The collection will be available from April 12, 2023 in store and online at maisonkitsune.com

