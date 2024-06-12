Liu Wen, Trailblazing Supermodel

Liu Wen is a household name and needs no introduction. She is the most renowned Chinese supermodel, having enjoyed an exceptionally successful…

Liu Wen is a household name and needs no introduction. She is the most renowned Chinese supermodel, having enjoyed an exceptionally successful and long-lasting career that shows no signs of winding down anytime soon. During the Paris Fashion Weeks we frequently spot Liu Wen rushing between fashion shows, often on the phone and hurriedly searching for her driver as she dashes from one event to the next. Despite her hectic schedule, she remains gracious and polite, and everyone understands when she is unable to stop for photos, as it means she must quickly move on to her next commitment.

Haling from Yongzhou, Hunan Province, China, Liu Wen was born on January 27, 1988, into a working-class family, where her father was a construction worker. Liu’s modeling journey began in 2005 when she participated in the New Silk Road World Model Contest, driven by the allure of winning a new laptop.

Despite her initial struggles to find work in Beijing, as her appearance did not align with the prevailing commercial aesthetic, Liu’s fortunes soon took a turn for the better. In 2007, she gained international recognition after gracing the pages of Chinese Cosmopolitan, followed by four fashion-related articles in Chinese Vogue the next year. Liu’s groundbreaking runway debut came in February 2008, when she strutted the catwalk for renowned brands like Burberry and Trussardi during Milan Fashion Week. Her success continued, as she walked for prestigious labels such as Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Hermès in Paris.

The Fall 2009 ready-to-wear season proved to be a watershed moment, as Liu set a record by walking in 74 shows across New York, London, Milan, and Paris, the most by any model of Asian descent in a single season. Another milestone in Liu’s illustrious career was her appointment as the first East Asian spokesmodel for the prestigious Estée Lauder cosmetics brand. This recognition further solidified her status as a pioneering figure in the fashion industry.

Liu’s success was not limited to the runway; she also made history by becoming the first Asian model to grace the coveted cover of American Vogue, not once, but three times. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Liu Wen made a triumphant return to the fashion scene in 2023, walking for prestigious brands such as Prada, Givenchy, and Loewe, cementing her position as a true icon of the industry.

With a staggering social media following of over 25 million on Weibo and nearly 6 million on Instagram, Liu Wen’s influence extends far beyond the catwalk, making her a true trailblazer in the world of fashion and beyond.

