Yoon Young Bae. The Korean top model rocking the global runways – Photo ADVERSUS

Yoon Young Bae has captivated the fashion world with her striking beauty and meteoric rise to success. Her journey in the fashion industry speaks volumes about her talent and beauty, we regularly see her on the most important catwalks, Paris and Milan above all. And – as our readers know very well – she is often portrayed in our ‘model style’ specials. When the show is over she is always available for some streetstyle photos, as you can see also from the portraits we publish on this page (these photos have been shot immediately after the Zimmermann fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 2024/2025).

Yoon Young Bae’s modeling career took off at a young age in South Korea, where she comes from. She made her big runway debut in 2016 when she walked as exclusive model for the Prada fashion show. Walking for various designers and fashion houses in Seoul, she quickly caught the attention of industry professionals. Her unique and captivating look set her apart from the crowd.

It wasn’t long before Yoon Young Bae gained international recognition, propelling her career to new heights. Renowned fashion brands and designers worldwide sought her presence on their runways. From Chanel to Dior, Louis Vuitton to Prada, Balmain to Givenchy, and Versace to name just a few, Yoon Young Bae effortlessly adapted to different runway themes, solidifying her success.

Yoon Young Bae’s influence extended beyond the runways. Her stunning appearances graced the covers and editorial spreads of prestigious fashion publications. Vogue Korea, Vogue China, Vogue Japan, Elle Korea, Harper’s Bazaar Korea, and W Korea are just a few of the magazines that showcased her beauty and talent. Her face became synonymous with elegance and high fashion.

Not only has Yoon Young Bae conquered the runway and magazine covers, but she has also become the face of various advertising campaigns for luxury brands. Chanel, Calvin Klein, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent, and Fendi have all recognized her striking features and ability to convey a range of emotions, making her a sought-after model for both high fashion and commercial campaigns.