Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Presented at the Centre Pompidou piazza during Paris Fashion Week,the Stella McCartney Summer 2023 runway show is a democratic demonstration outdoors; a brand first. Models walk coloured paths, paying homage to the French cultural hub’s iconic fac;:ade. Blending fashion and art the collection features the work of legendary Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara- inspired by his slogan “CHANGE THE HISTORY”.

The collection reaffirms the Stella DNA and codes. Minimal and sensual, it emphasises silhouette and wardrobe. Light pieces cut from soft fabrics clash the casual with the formal. Relaxed Savile Row tailoring is slashed into bias cut skirt suits. Lingerie lace has hints of seduction, with body jewellery of chains and diamante crystals mysteriously peeking from under jackets. All sit with a barely there fishnet stocking shoe. Metallic silver crystals are minimal in classic t-shirt dresses with a sculptural cape sleeve. Lean tracksuit tailoring is close to the body.

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Denim is deconstructed and elevated next to Alter Mat, with vegan alternatives to leather making a bold statement for animal rights on chaps and wide shorts. Scuba-style utility pieces with black outlines sit next to softly corseted dresses, shirts and all-in-ones.

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Iconic Stella pieces become a canvas for Yoshitomo Nara’s illustrations of big-eyed girls, sinister children in animal costumes and activist slogans. These include stretchy crinkle knit dresses, t-shirts and dresses with bias­ cut hems. An additional Yoshitomo Nara x Stella McCartney unisex capsule will also be released in December 2022.

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Tailoring and cargo shorts progress to limoncello vests and trousers with a surf girl attitude,paired with vegan Stella 100 heels. A transition to evening glamour includes all-over lead-free crystal embellishments on ali-in-ones, cut-out dresses and fluid tops over asymmetric skirts.

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Summer 2023’s crystal story embellishes iconic Falabella clutches and S-Wave party bags. The S-Wave shoulder bag is crafted using a grape-based alternative to animal leather, while the Frayme MylorM is made from mycelium -the root-like structure of fungi. Pillowy Frayme bags soften the offering, while the season’s sex appeal is stepped up by vegan strappy Opanca heels with padded soles.

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

The ready-to-wear collection is made with 87% conscious materials, Stella’s most responsible to date. Summer 2023 includes the luxury industry’s first-ever garment made from regenerative cotton,at-shirt. The runway show’s carbon emissions are kept to a minimum, with the rest to be offset afterwards.