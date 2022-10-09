Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear - Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear

Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Presented  at the Centre Pompidou piazza during  Paris Fashion Week,the Stella McCartney Summer 2023 runway show is a democratic demonstration outdoors; a brand  first. Models walk coloured paths, paying homage to the French cultural hub’s iconic fac;:ade. Blending  fashion and art the collection features the work of legendary Japanese artist  Yoshitomo Nara- inspired by his slogan “CHANGE THE HISTORY”.

The collection reaffirms the Stella DNA and codes. Minimal and sensual, it emphasises silhouette and wardrobe. Light pieces cut from soft fabrics  clash the casual with  the formal. Relaxed Savile Row tailoring is slashed into bias cut skirt suits. Lingerie  lace has hints  of seduction, with body jewellery of chains and diamante crystals mysteriously peeking from  under  jackets. All sit with a barely there fishnet  stocking shoe. Metallic  silver crystals are minimal in classic t-shirt dresses with a sculptural cape sleeve. Lean tracksuit tailoring is close to the body.

Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Denim is deconstructed and elevated  next to Alter Mat, with vegan alternatives to leather making a bold statement for animal rights  on chaps and wide shorts. Scuba-style utility pieces  with  black outlines sit next to softly  corseted dresses, shirts  and all-in-ones.

Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Iconic  Stella pieces become a canvas for Yoshitomo Nara’s illustrations of big-eyed girls, sinister children in animal costumes and activist  slogans. These include stretchy crinkle knit dresses, t-shirts and dresses with  bias­ cut hems. An additional Yoshitomo Nara x Stella McCartney unisex capsule  will also be released  in December 2022.

Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Tailoring and cargo shorts  progress to limoncello vests and trousers with a surf girl attitude,paired with vegan Stella 100 heels. A transition to evening glamour  includes all-over lead-free crystal embellishments on ali-in-ones, cut-out dresses and fluid  tops over asymmetric skirts.

Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Summer 2023’s  crystal  story embellishes iconic Falabella clutches and S-Wave party bags. The S-Wave shoulder bag is crafted using a grape-based alternative to animal leather, while the Frayme MylorM is made from  mycelium -the root-like structure of fungi. Pillowy Frayme bags soften the offering, while the season’s sex appeal is stepped up by vegan strappy  Opanca heels with padded  soles.

Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

The ready-to-wear collection is made with  87% conscious materials, Stella’s most responsible to date. Summer 2023 includes the  luxury industry’s first-ever garment made from  regenerative cotton,at-shirt. The runway show’s carbon emissions  are kept  to a minimum, with the rest to be offset afterwards.

Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear – Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

