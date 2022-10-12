VERSACE PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection. This collection is about searching for humanity and human connection…

Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN

“This collection is about searching for humanity and human connection. The eye is a symbol of that humanity, a register of emotion, an expression of uniqueness. Our clothes are designed to empower. They are stripped back, dissected and focused on cut, drape and silhouette. We also looked at the work of Hieronymus Bosch, at once dark and beautiful.”

Sarah Burton, Creative Director

Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN

SHOES

Naked sandals with uppers in transparent plexi or black leather and a solid pin heel. Midcalf viscose compact knit and embroidered  boots with a shard wedge heel. Ankle platform boots in leather. Thigh-high platform boots in leather and embroidered  with slash detailing.

Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN

JEWELLERY

Ear cuffs and rings in polished silver metal and black resin. Earrings, rings and cuffs in antique silver metal and black varnish. Asymmetric  ear sets in antique silver metal with crystals and in black varnish with jet stones. Facetted resin earrings and rings in antique silver metal and black resin. Shard rings and ear bars in antique silver metal and black varnish.

Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN

BAGS

The Slash bag in leather with a metal chain shoulder strap and Skull Four-Ring closure. The Peak bag in leather with  a four-ring  curved frame closure and metal chain shoulder strap. The Bow bag in leather. The Jewelled Hobo  in leather with a Skull Four-Ring closure. The Skull Clutch  with crystal eye embroidery.

Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN
Alexander McQUEEN Spring Summer 2023 womenswear collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN

