Models off-duty at the Stella McCartney Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show

It is one thing to photograph the models on the catwalk, another thing to portray them off-duty. Only then you get to see their personality.

Models at the Stella McCartney Summer 2025 Show – Photo ADVERSUS

After a fashion show is over, it is always exciting whether it will be possible to photograph the models. Not every model is willing to stop for a photo. Besides, the real top models often have to go straight to the next show. They come out at lightning speed, find their motor driver, get a helmet on and take off at a high speed.

It gets even harder when it rains, as was the case at the Stella McCartney fashion show in Paris. We had kept it dry throughout the show and of course – you will always see, it started raining during the finale – not to stop.

Sara Caballero – Models at the Stella McCartney Summer 2025 Show – Photo ADVERSUS

Despite the wet weather, models were still willing to pose for a moment in front of our cameras. The fact that the finish line of the fashion weeks was approaching on that wet Monday morning undoubtedly might have helped. There was an exuberant atmosphere, like on the (second) last day of school. We spotted Sara Caballero, big favorite of the moment. The Chilean-Spanish model walked no less than 35 shows this season.

Alix Bouthors – Models at the Stella McCartney Summer 2025 Show – Photo ADVERSUS

Another in-demand model is Apolline Rocco Fohrer. This French model with long blond curls and gray-blue eyes is playing a home game and it’s going easily for her. She came out with another French model, Alix Bouthors. Alix is easily recognized by her chestnut brown curly page head. She also often wears large glasses. Both girls are in huge demand right now.

Apolline Rocco Fohrer – Models at the Stella McCartney Summer 2025 Show – Photo ADVERSUS

One standout is Sascha Rajasalu. This cool beauty from the far north (Sweden and Estonia) always dresses impeccably in stylish, super-feminine outfits, often also with high heels, unlike her colleagues who usually go through life in jeans and on sneakers or boots. Sascha is one of those models who always runs off like a hare. This time she had an excuse because a motorcycle was also waiting for her to drive her quickly to the next show. Yet this time, just before she put on her motorcycle helmet, I managed to take a picture of her.

Barbara Valente – Models at the Stella McCartney Summer 2025 Show – Photo ADVERSUS

Super popular at the moment is Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum, not only on the catwalks, but also with the general public. Yasmin came out smiling and, together with another model, gave a full posing show.

Karolina Spakowski – Models at the Stella McCartney Summer 2025 Show – Photo ADVERSUS

One model we love to photograph is Ella McCutcheon. This Australian model, despite her modest demeanor, walked some 27 shows and is also highly ranked in the world. American Lulu Tenney also did well again this season, as did Danish Mona Tougaard who was the absolute favorite last season. Other models on our model photos are Barbara Valente and Karolina Spakowski.