Thom Browne Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy of Thom Browne

Corseted in a tuxedo trompe l’oeil crop jacket, their cat lucifer prances past in a satin mini skirt and silk duchess jacket festooned with satin ribbon yarn-ball embroidery. The group of twenty returns, now revealing truly american oxford fabrics.

Elongated, oversized, and cropped tailoring, detailed with carefully arranged intarsia polka dots, in preppy, child-like color combinations. Intarsia polka dots… only in Thom Browne’s world… the lining is silk twill, in complementary polka dot patterns…that are not always so complementary.

Dropped waists, cropped shirts, and high-waisted underpinnings meet elegant proportions, roped shoulders, and platform saddle shoes. Beneath the tailoring, smocked tulle bodysuits add mystery to the body and fantasy to the world. Five spry little mice in flared, off-the-shoulder mini dresses punctuated by embroidered bows, tread lightly in taffeta Mary Jane flats and pompom fascinators.

Welcome the fairy godmother and her wand-wielding cortège, in pleated poodle skirts, with silk taffeta bodysuits and hand-knit jackets with tulle, taffeta, and satin ribbons. In her carriage, a pink tulle cadillac, cindy returns. Stepping into the shoe, she is the belle of the ball— wearing a white pleated opera coat trimmed with gold bullion embroidery, topped with roped shoulders and finished with navy satin tails. Moments later, she emerges…transformed into the most true version of herself.

