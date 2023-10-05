Moschino Women's Fall/Winter 2023 collection - Photo courtesy of Moschino

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024

Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024

Nicolas Ghesquière presented his Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show live from 103 avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris on Monday, October 2nd, 2023.​

Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Nicolas Ghesquière presented his Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show live from 103 avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris on Monday, October 2nd, 2023.​

Punctuated with graphic stripes and sophisticated motifs, striking pieces fuse quintessential Parisian fashion with vintage style codes. Nicolas Ghesquière plays with layered volumes to create airy silhouettes and tailored ensembles, each embracing a different facet of femininity, enhanced with belted adornments or rhinestone accessories for a nuanced audacious flair.

Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

