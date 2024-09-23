DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection - Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2025: Italian Beauty

Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2025: Italian Beauty

The Dolce&Gabbana Women’s Collection Spring-Summer 2025 celebrates the essence of Italian beauty, a perfect synthesis of sensuality, attitude, character and charm.

Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

The Dolce&Gabbana Women’s Collection Spring-Summer 2025 celebrates the essence of Italian beauty, a perfect synthesis of sensuality, attitude, character and charm.

This Collection pays tribute to an ironic and powerful female figure, who has spanned the decades immortalized by cinema, capable of asserting her personality while remaining true to herself.

Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

A woman who plays with her identity, transforming blond into a distinctive feature.

The clothes precisely draw the body, thanks to lines that enhance the female form: anatomically cut jackets and corsetry details showcase a strong and self-conscious femininity.

Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Duchesse, crepe, tulle, chiffon and lace and faux fur envelop bodies. Black, nude, red, and white are the colors.

Flowers return in archival-inspired prints. Cone bras, strings, laces and hooks are symbols of Italian seduction.

Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Accessories draw inspiration from the unforgettable style of pin-ups and the great divas of the past. Maxi cross earrings, Sicily bags, Marlene bags and beauty cases complete the looks.

FENDI Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

