Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2027: when bling meets tailoring – Photo courtesy of Junya Watanabe

Junya Watanabe MAN’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, titled “BLING BLING BLING”, brings together hip-hop excess, punk attitude, corporate utility and tailored menswear in a deliberately unruly mix. Its starting point is the culture of bling: the gold chains of Run-DMC in the 1980s, the ostentation of the early 2000s, and the idea of decorative excess as a global visual language.

The collection moves freely between references that would normally belong to different wardrobes. New York hip-hop of the 1980s and ’90s meets 2000s maximalism, DHL uniforms, MLB baseball Americana and the codes of prep. Savile Row and Rue Cambon are taken apart and reconstructed alongside streetwear, while elegance and tackiness, high and low, corporate polish and party energy are deliberately placed side by side.

A wardrobe built from everything at once

Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2027: when bling meets tailoring – Photo courtesy of Junya Watanabe

“Bling Bling Bling” treats excess with precision and a sense of play. The collection is built around maximalist reconstruction, with familiar menswear pieces broken down and assembled into new forms. The tracksuit becomes its democratic hero, providing a base for layers of gold chains, pearls and other decorative elements.

Warm-up jackets are piled high, while tailoring is deconstructed into scarves, stoles and decorative cages worn over tracksuits. Harrington and track jackets take on workwear details, sometimes in tailoring fabrics. Trench coats are repurposed as capes, aprons and wrap skirts. Boxy, Chanel-style jackets are styled with pearls, while prep button-downs become patchworked foundations.

Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2027: when bling meets tailoring – Photo courtesy of Junya Watanabe

The effect is a multi-menswear mix in which different identities and references occupy the same outfit. Tailoring, sportswear, workwear and streetwear are reconstructed rather than kept within their usual boundaries, giving the collection its game-defying character.

Tracksuits, tailoring and reconstructed classics

The tracksuit returns as a seasonal staple, with warm-up jackets serving as one of the collection’s clearest canvases. Bouclé gives some tracksuits a fluffy, texturized hand, while contrast-color knits add another layer to patchworked button-downs and denim bases.

Tailoring is treated with the same reconstructive approach. Savile Row and Rue Cambon blazers are transformed into scarves, stoles and decorative cages, placed over tracksuits to create hybrid silhouettes. Punk-reworked tailoring brings raw and exposed seams, deconstructed edges and an unfinished quality into traditionally structured pieces.

Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2027: when bling meets tailoring – Photo courtesy of Junya Watanabe

The collection also draws on recognizable workwear and sportswear references. Levi’s and Carhartt provide rugged denim and workwear textures, while Kappa brings its technical sportswear language and logo-heavy Omini. Neapolitan shirting from Luigi Borrelli and Italian shirting from Guy Rover and Maria Santangelo sit alongside wool blends, soft knits and bouclé.

The accessories carry the bling

Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2027: when bling meets tailoring – Photo courtesy of Junya Watanabe

The strongest expression of the collection’s central idea appears on the caps. ’47 MLB and utility caps become focal points, covered with giant brooches, pearls, crowns, safety pins, fake currency and chainlinks threaded through the brim.

Gold, pearls and metallic accents extend the bling language across the collection. INNERRAUM hardware adds to the utility references, while the footwear moves between athletic, skate and heritage luxury: New Balance, Flake, Heinrich Dinkelacker and Tricker’s each contribute to the mix.

These accessories are not separate from the clothes. They become part of the reconstruction itself, pushing familiar sportswear and utility pieces into a much more decorative register.

A high-contrast palette

The colour palette is vibrant and playful, with strong contrasts and festive pops that amplify the collection’s bling energy. Deep blacks, charcoals and ink tones provide the grounding contrast, while gold, pearls and metallic accents remain central to the theme.

Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2027: when bling meets tailoring – Photo courtesy of Junya Watanabe

Cherry tomato red, energetic orange, blood red and vivid greens appear in the deconstructed pieces. Navy and tweed tones offer subtler bases against the brighter elements. There is no exact Pantone reference listed, but the collection leans into orange energy and bold sun-kissed tones while maintaining an elegant grounding.

Texture, reconstruction and punk edges

Texture is central to the collection’s layered construction. Bouclé gives tracksuits a fluffy surface, while tweed and shirting fabrics create contrast. Washed denim and workwear textures recall the heritage character of Levi’s and Carhartt. Soft knits and contrast-colour knits add further variation.

Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2027: when bling meets tailoring – Photo courtesy of Junya Watanabe

Patchwork builds depth and dimension across button-downs, denim and other foundations. Raw seams and exposed construction leave the edges visible, reinforcing the punk, unfinished look. The materials remain recognizable, but their combinations and reconstruction alter their familiar roles.

For Spring/Summer 2027, Junya Watanabe MAN places prep, utility and street energy in the same wardrobe. “BLING BLING BLING” turns the tracksuit into a canvas for tailoring, workwear and decoration, bringing gold chains, pearls, patchwork, reconstructed classics and bedazzled caps into a single, deliberately excessive menswear language.